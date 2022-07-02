LIVE News Updates: Curfew to be relaxed in Udaipur from 12pm to 4pm today
Udaipur | Curfew to be relaxed in Udaipur from 12pm to 4pm today. Internet remains suspended. (NDTV)
02 Jul 2022, 8:52 AM
Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks southern Iran
Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks southern Iran: USGS. (AFP)
02 Jul 2022, 8:25 AM
Curfew to be relaxed in Udaipur from 12pm to 4pm today
02 Jul 2022, 8:19 AM
Uddhav Thackeray expells Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena for indulging in "anti-party activities"
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray expells Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra CM, from the party. In a letter addressed to Shinde, Thackeray states that he is being expelled for indulging in "anti-party activities." (ANI)
