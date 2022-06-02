LIVE News Updates: Mortal remains of KK brought to his residence in Mumbai
Maharashtra | Mortal remains of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK brought to his residence in Mumbai. The last rites of the singer will be performed in Mumbai today. (ANI)
02 Jun 2022, 10:11 AM
Sensex declines 246.06 points to 55,135.11 in early trade
Sensex declines 246.06 points to 55,135.11 in early trade; Nifty falls 79.7 points to 16,443.05. (PTI)
02 Jun 2022, 10:11 AM
Rupee slips 12 paise to 77.62 against US dollar
Rupee slips 12 paise to 77.62 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
02 Jun 2022, 8:30 AM
India reports 3,712 new Covid cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 3,712 fresh cases, 2,584 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 19,509. Daily positivity rate 0.84%. (ANI)
