LIVE News Updates: HDFC Ltd net profit rises 16 pc to Rs 3,700 crore in March 2022 quarter

HDFC Ltd net profit rises 16 pc to Rs 3,700 crore in March 2022 quarter: Co filing. (PTI)
HDFC Ltd net profit rises 16 pc to Rs 3,700 crore in March 2022 quarter: Co filing. (PTI)
Finnish group cancels nuclear plant contract with Russia's Rosatom. (AFP)
West Bengal | Calcutta High Court orders CBI to file a copy on the Birbhum, Rampurhat violence case, where the bail granting order to 2 juvenile accused was given in the form of an affidavit. The next date of hearing is the 10th of May. (ANI)
Baggage screening staff found a live hand grenade during the screening of check-in baggage of an army trooper at Srinagar Intn'l Airport. The native of Tamil Nadu's Vellore was going on leave. The screening staff alerted CRPF personnel on duty. Probe underway: Sources. (ANI)
Protests held by Congress workers after Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to visit Osmania Univerity. (News18)
West Bengal | Hearing on the Hanskhali rape & murder case begins in the Calcutta High Court before Chief Justice Division Bench. CBI submits its second investigation report to the Court. (ANI)
Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate lawyer Sunil Gonzalves has told the Special PMLA Court that ED will oppose the medical bail application of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. A formal reply to the application will be filed by today afternoon. (ANI)
Supreme Court says no individual can be forced to get vaccinated. The Court also says that it's satisfied that the current vaccine policy can't be said to be unreasonable & manifestly arbitrary. SC says that govt can form policy & impose some conditions for the larger public good. (ANI)
Punjab & Haryana High Court stays arrest of former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas. A case was registered against him for his alleged statements against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Sensex tumbles 648.25 points to 56,412.62 in early trade; Nifty tanks 185.3 points to 16,917.25. (PTI)
Rupee gains 6 paise to 76.44 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations. PM Modi will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz & co-chair 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin today. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh government has increased the Dearness Allowance of government employees by five percent applicable from May 1. (ANI)
India records 3,157 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 19,500. (ANI)
Pune | The Bohra community celebrates Eid-al-Fitr today. (ANI)
Odisha government revises school timings amid the ongoing spell of heatwave in the state. The new timing is from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and comes into effect from today. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh | Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid rise in Covid cases. (ANI)
