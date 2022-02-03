LIVE News Updates: India reports 1,72,433 new Covid cases, 1008 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 1,72,433 new Covid cases (6.8% higher than yesterday), 2,59,107 recoveries, and 1008 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 15,33,921, the death toll to 4,98,983, the daily positivity rate to 10.99%, while the total vaccination stands at 167.87 crore.