LIVE News Updates: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypolls by over 55,000 votes

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypolls by over 55,000 votes, retains CM post. (ANI)

NH Web Desk

03 Jun 2022, 11:08 AM

03 Jun 2022, 10:38 AM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests positive for COVID-19. "I've tested positive with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I've quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she tweets. (ANI)

03 Jun 2022, 10:28 AM

Kerala HC grants time till July 15 for investigation into actresses assault case

Kerala HC grants time till July 15 for investigation into actresses assault case. HC ORDER : time is extended till 15/7. Petition is allowed. (Bar and Bench)


03 Jun 2022, 9:15 AM

India reports 4,041 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID19 | India reports 4,041 fresh cases, 2,363 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 21,177. (ANI)

03 Jun 2022, 8:35 AM

Indian American Harini Logan wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Indian American Harini Logan wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 22 words in the Spell-off. (ANI)

