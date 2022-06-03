LIVE News Updates: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypolls by over 55,000 votes
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypolls by over 55,000 votes, retains CM post. (ANI)
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypolls by over 55,000 votes, retains CM post. (ANI)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests positive for COVID-19. "I've tested positive with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I've quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she tweets. (ANI)
Kerala HC grants time till July 15 for investigation into actresses assault case. HC ORDER : time is extended till 15/7. Petition is allowed. (Bar and Bench)
COVID19 | India reports 4,041 fresh cases, 2,363 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 21,177. (ANI)
Indian American Harini Logan wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 22 words in the Spell-off. (ANI)
