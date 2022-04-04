LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protest on price rise issue

According to ANI, India's daily Covid cases dropped below 1000 after 715 days; with the country reporting 913 fresh cases, 1316 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 12,597 (less than 13,000 after 714 days)

Death toll: 5,21,358

Daily positivity rate: 0.29%

Total vaccination: 1,84,70,83,279