LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protest on price rise issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protest on price rise issue, reported PTI

04 Apr 2022, 11:38 AM

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protest on price rise issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protest on price rise issue, reported PTI.

04 Apr 2022, 11:38 AM

Embattled Sri Lanka president asks opposition to join unity govt

AFP reported that the embattled Sri Lanka president asks opposition to join the unity govt.

04 Apr 2022, 10:33 AM

Rupee slips 4 paise to 75.78 against US dollar

Rupee slips 4 paise to 75.78 against US dollar in early trade, reports PTI.


04 Apr 2022, 10:33 AM

Six new Rajya Sabha MPs will take oath today in the House

ANI reported that six new Rajya Sabha MPs will take oath today in the House.

04 Apr 2022, 9:46 AM

Derailment of LTT-Jaynagar Express| Track work in progress & expected to be given fit by afternoon

ANI reported that train 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed near Nashik this morning. According to CPRO, Central Railway, all derailed coaches re-railed/toppled at 6.20am. Track work in progress & expected to be given fit by afternoon. Trains on up & down lines running on UP line b/w Devlali.


04 Apr 2022, 9:40 AM

Sensex surges over 617 points to 59,894.22 points

PTI reported that the Sensex surged over 617 points to 59,894.22 points, while Nifty jumped 159 points to 17,830.05 points.

04 Apr 2022, 9:40 AM

India's daily Covid cases drop below 1000 after 715 days

According to ANI, India's daily Covid cases dropped below 1000 after 715 days; with the country reporting 913 fresh cases, 1316 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 12,597 (less than 13,000 after 714 days)

Death toll: 5,21,358

Daily positivity rate: 0.29%

Total vaccination: 1,84,70,83,279


04 Apr 2022, 9:40 AM

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) will merge into HDFC Bank

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) will merge into HDFC Bank, reported ANI.

04 Apr 2022, 9:07 AM

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek second term

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek second term; successor to be picked in May, reports AP.

