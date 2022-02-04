LIVE News Updates: Govt decides to provide 'Z' category security by CRPF to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

According to ANI, India reported 1,49,394 new Covid cases (13% lower than yesterday), 2,46,674 recoveries, and 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 14,35,569, the death toll to 5,00,055 and the daily positivity rate to 9.27%, while the total vaccination stands at 168.47 crore.