LIVE News Updates: Govt decides to provide 'Z' category security by CRPF to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi
PTI reported that according to sources, the government has decided to provide 'Z' category security by CRPF to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi
Govt decides to provide 'Z' category security by CRPF to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi
PTI reported that according to sources, the government has decided to provide 'Z' category security by CRPF to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee applauds India for diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
The Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has applauded India for the diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics, reported ANI. "I applaud India for joining diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. We stand with all countries that reject the CCP’s heinous human rights abuses & cold-blooded effort to turn Olympics 2022 into a political victory lap," read the tweet.
CBI announces cash reward for information on two absconding women accused persons in the alleged murder of the mother of a BJP worker
ANI reported that the CBI has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for information on two absconding women accused persons in the alleged murder of Sova Rani Mondal, the mother of a BJP worker who has allegedly murdered in the post-poll violence in Jagatdal, North 24 Parganas of West Bengal.
Union Health Ministry postpones NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks
ANI reported that the Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.
NEET: Congress, DMK, TMC walkout from RS following sloganeering over TN Guv returning Bill exempting the state from the exam
The Congress, DMK, and TMC staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha following sloganeering over Tamil Nadu Governor returning the Bill exempting the state from the NEET medical exam, reported ANI.
1,49,394 new Covid cases, 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 1,49,394 new Covid cases (13% lower than yesterday), 2,46,674 recoveries, and 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 14,35,569, the death toll to 5,00,055 and the daily positivity rate to 9.27%, while the total vaccination stands at 168.47 crore.
SC to hear plea on NEET PG 2022 postponement today
The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea on the NEET PG 2022 medical entrance test postponement today, reported NDTV.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines