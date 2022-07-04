India

LIVE News Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly

LIVE News Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly
user

NH Web Desk

04 Jul 2022, 11:31 AM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly

Eknath Shinde got 164 votes in his favour during trust vote in the Assembly. Now votes against the trust vote will be counted from the opposition benches.

04 Jul 2022, 11:25 AM

Voting for Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test begins

Voting for Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test begins in Maharashtra Assembly

04 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM

SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea of Uddhav faction against Speaker's decision

Maha crisis: SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea of Uddhav faction against Speaker's decision on new party whip along with pending ones


04 Jul 2022, 11:12 AM

SC agrees to hear next week plea challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme

SC agrees to hear next week plea challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces

04 Jul 2022, 10:41 AM

Ex-MLA in Bihar held for ordering daughter's honour killing'

A former Bihar MLA has been arrested for hiring contract killers to bump off his daughter with whom he has been upset, as she married a man of another caste, police said.

Surendra Sharma was apprehended on Sunday after the hitmen, whom he had paid Rs 20 lakh for the "honour killing", spilled the beans, said Pramod Kumar, SP, City (East) of Patna.


04 Jul 2022, 10:26 AM

Even Kasab didn't have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai, says Raut

This (BJP & Shinde faction alliance) is a temporary arrangement, they will not be able to go to people. They were lions in Shiv Sena. Even Kasab didn't have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai. What are you scared of?: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Party won't weaken, our oxygen isn't power. We aren't strong because we are in power, we are strong & that's why we are in power.People come & go.They opted to join our party & left due to outside forces. We'll go to villages, will find other workers: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

04 Jul 2022, 9:49 AM

India reports 16,135 new Covid cases and 24 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID19 | India reports 16,135 fresh cases, 13,958 recoveries and 24 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,13,864 Daily positivity rate 4.85%. (ANI)


04 Jul 2022, 8:05 AM

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna after suffering a minor fracture

Bihar | RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna this morning after he reportedly lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home yesterday, suffering a minor fracture in his right shoulder following which his health deteriorated. (ANI)

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x