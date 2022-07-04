LIVE News Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly
Eknath Shinde got 164 votes in his favour during trust vote in the Assembly. Now votes against the trust vote will be counted from the opposition benches.
Voting for Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test begins
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea of Uddhav faction against Speaker's decision
SC agrees to hear next week plea challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme
Ex-MLA in Bihar held for ordering daughter's honour killing'
A former Bihar MLA has been arrested for hiring contract killers to bump off his daughter with whom he has been upset, as she married a man of another caste, police said.
Surendra Sharma was apprehended on Sunday after the hitmen, whom he had paid Rs 20 lakh for the "honour killing", spilled the beans, said Pramod Kumar, SP, City (East) of Patna.
Even Kasab didn't have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai, says Raut
This (BJP & Shinde faction alliance) is a temporary arrangement, they will not be able to go to people. They were lions in Shiv Sena. Even Kasab didn't have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai. What are you scared of?: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Party won't weaken, our oxygen isn't power. We aren't strong because we are in power, we are strong & that's why we are in power.People come & go.They opted to join our party & left due to outside forces. We'll go to villages, will find other workers: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
India reports 16,135 new Covid cases and 24 deaths in last 24 hours
RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna after suffering a minor fracture
Bihar | RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna this morning after he reportedly lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home yesterday, suffering a minor fracture in his right shoulder following which his health deteriorated. (ANI)