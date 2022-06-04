LIVE News Updates:Situation can be considered great, keeping in mind 2nd 3rd Covid wave, says Dr Sanjay, AIIMS

Long-term impact might not be much right now. Number of cases might increase which doesn't matter much as RNA virus keeps mutating. Increased severity & death toll matters, which is unlikely

The situation in our country can be considered great, keeping in mind the second & third waves of COVID-19... these types of viruses don't end quickly & fluctuations will keep happening. We should move toward normalcy: Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at Centre for Community Medicine dept at AIIMS, Delhi