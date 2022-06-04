LIVE News Updates:Situation can be considered great, keeping in mind 2nd 3rd Covid wave, says Dr Sanjay, AIIMS
Long-term impact might not be much right now. Covid cases might increase which doesn't matter much as RNA virus keeps mutating. Increased severity, death toll matters: Dr Sanjay Rai, AIIMS, Delhi
The situation in our country can be considered great, keeping in mind the second & third waves of COVID-19... these types of viruses don't end quickly & fluctuations will keep happening. We should move toward normalcy: Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at Centre for Community Medicine dept at AIIMS, Delhi
Congress releases its list of candidates for Tripura by-polls, reports NDTV
The sample of a suspected monkeypox case in Ghaziabad has been sent for testing, but it's unnecessary panic mongering. No monkeypox case has been reported in India so far: Govt Sources. (ANI)
Deposit ₹1 lakh in Gaushala and serve cows for one month: Allahabad High Court imposes bail condition. (Bar and Bench)
Telangana: JanaSena Party leaders and workers protest at Jubliee Hills PS demanding justice for the victim of the Hyderabad rape incident. They were later detained and shifted to Goshamahal Police HQ. Three accused, including two minors, have been arrested so far
Hyderabad minor girl rape | Police arrest third accused in the matter.
"In continuation of arrest of accused Saduddin Malik, 2 Child in Conflict with Law were apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today; being produced before Juvenile Court for their custody," Police say.
Karnataka | Members of Hindu organisations gather at Kirangur junction in Srirangapatna town, Mandya district. They had called for a march to Jamia Masjid here today, saying that they will enter the mosque and perform puja there.
Section 144 CrPC is currently imposed in the town.
Bihar | Doctors treat patients in the Emergency ward using mobile phone lights due to lack of power supply in Sasaram district Due to some issues, there are frequent power cuts in the hospital. We have to deal with such a situation every day: Dr Brijesh Kumar, Sadar Hospital
Hyderabad minor girl rape case | Police makes second arrest in the rape case. One accused, Saduddin Malik was arrested yesterday. (ANI)
COVID19 | India reports 3,962 fresh cases, 2,697 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 22,416. (ANI)
Karnataka | One more student suspended from the college for arriving here while wearing a Hijab. She was suspended for six days starting yesterday: Principal, Govt First Grade College Uppinangady. (ANI)
