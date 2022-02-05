LIVE News Updates: India's Covid positivity rate drops from 9.2% to 7.9%

India

NDTV reported that India's Covid positivity rate dropped from 9.2% to 7.9%. The country reported 1,27,952 new cases in the last 24 hours, 14% fewer than yesterday

user

NH Web Desk

05 Feb 2022, 9:11 AM

NDTV reported that India's Covid positivity rate dropped from 9.2% to 7.9%. The country reported 1,27,952 new cases in the last 24 hours, 14% fewer than yesterday.

05 Feb 2022, 8:49 AM

President Kovind wishes people on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, reported ANI.

