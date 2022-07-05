LIVE News Updates: Chhattisgarh police reach Zee Hindustan journalist's house to arrest him

India

Chhattisgarh police reach Zee Hindustan journalist's house to arrest him

Chhattisgarh police reach the house of Rohit Ranjan, a Zee Hindustan journalist, to arrest him. He had earlier misquoted Rahul Gandhi’s video statement on a TV broadcast. (ANI)

Representative Image
NH Web Desk

05 Jul 2022, 11:00 AM

Raids by Anti-Corruption Bureau underway at Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan's guest house in Bengaluru

Raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) underway at Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan's guest house in Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru. (ANI)

05 Jul 2022, 10:12 AM

UP police register FIR against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' for the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods

UP police register FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, offense in place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, intention to provoke breach of peace against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' for the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods. (ANI)

05 Jul 2022, 9:28 AM

Chhattisgarh police reach Rohit Ranjan's house, a Zee Hindustan journalist, to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him

Chhattisgarh police reach the house of Rohit Ranjan, a Zee Hindustan journalist, to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him. He had earlier misquoted Rahul Gandhi’s video statement and had subsequently corrected himself on a TV broadcast. (ANI)

