LIVE News Updates: Chhattisgarh police reach Zee Hindustan journalist's house to arrest him
Chhattisgarh police reach the house of Rohit Ranjan, a Zee Hindustan journalist, to arrest him. He had earlier misquoted Rahul Gandhi’s video statement on a TV broadcast. (ANI)
Raids by Anti-Corruption Bureau underway at Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan's guest house in Bengaluru
Raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) underway at Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan's guest house in Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru. (ANI)
UP police register FIR against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' for the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods
UP police register FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, offense in place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, intention to provoke breach of peace against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' for the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh police reach Rohit Ranjan's house, a Zee Hindustan journalist, to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him
Chhattisgarh police reach the house of Rohit Ranjan, a Zee Hindustan journalist, to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him. He had earlier misquoted Rahul Gandhi’s video statement and had subsequently corrected himself on a TV broadcast. (ANI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines