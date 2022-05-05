LIVE News Updates: Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan taken into custody for alleged stalking Kerala Police take Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan into custody from his residence in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram after an actress filed a complaint against him for allegedly stalking her







05 May 2022, 12:48 PM Karnal Police detains 4 terror suspects, recovers a large cache of explosives 05 May 2022, 12:04 PM SC to hear on May 10 pleas challenging validity of sedition law, grants Centre time till Saturday to file reply SC to hear on May 10 pleas challenging validity of sedition law, grants Centre time till Saturday to file reply

05 May 2022, 11:23 AM 35 passengers escape unhurt after bus catches fire in Nagpur Thirty five passengers of a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, a fire official said. 05 May 2022, 10:56 AM India shooters shine in Deaflympics India shooters shine in Deaflympics with Dhanush Srikanth winning gold and Shourya Saini winning bronze in men's 10M Air Rifle.

05 May 2022, 10:39 AM International visits by Anand Teltumbde were to further maoist agenda: NIA to Mumbai Court International visits by Anand Teltumbde were to further maoist agenda: NIA to Mumbai Court (Bar and Bench) 05 May 2022, 9:55 AM Sensex rebounds 650.9 points to 56,319.93 in early trade Sensex rebounds 650.9 points to 56,319.93 in early trade; Nifty jumps 185.65 points to 16,863.25. (PTI)

05 May 2022, 9:36 AM India reports 3,275 new Covid cases, 55 deaths in last 24 hours Covid-19 | India reports 3,275 fresh cases, 3,010 recoveries, and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 19,719. (ANI) 05 May 2022, 9:30 AM Rupee surges 22 paise to 76.18 against US dollar Rupee surges 22 paise to 76.18 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

05 May 2022, 8:52 AM Post mortem reveals 13 injuries found on body of Vignesh, who died in police custody in TN Tamil Nadu | Vignesh custodial death, Chennai: The post mortem report reveals that there were 13 injuries found on his body, including 12 contusions & an abrasion. (ANI) Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines live news

