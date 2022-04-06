LIVE News Updates: Zomato, Swiggy apps down for some users
Zomato, Swiggy apps down for some users, NDTV reported
Russia is interested in Zelensky agreeing to conditions put forward at negotiations, through them we want to end military operation, reports Russian media RT quoting Kremlin
ED summons AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the VK Sasikala faction, officials say, PTI reported
CBI takes former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in custody from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, PTI reported
SC orders resumption of arbitration proceedings over Future Retail's merger deal with Reliance Retail, PTI reported
Bombay HC refuses to hear plea of Maharashtra's ex-HM Anil Deshmukh. Justice Dere directs that the plea be placed before another bench. Deshmukh challenged Spl CBI court’s order that allowed CBI’s application seeking his custody in connection with alleged corruption case
PTI reports that the heatwave in Delhi is likely to intensify with max temperature predicted to touch 40-degree mark on Wednesday and soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday. No relief in sight for at least a week, says IMD.
Police say car slams into gate of Russian Embassy in Romanian capital and catches fire; 1 dead, reports AP.
Rupee falls 24 paise to 75.53 against US dollar in early trade, reports PTI.
PTI reported that the eye-witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead in West Bengal's Purulia district. Body of Niranjan Baishnab, a close associate of Kandu, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house, police said.
Sensex tumbles 481.86 points to 59,694.64 in early trade; Nifty declines 138.25 points to 17,819.15, reports PTI.
AirAsia resumes flights connecting India with Malaysia and Thailand, reports PTI.
India reports 1,086 new Covid cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 1,086 new Covid cases, 1,198 recoveries, and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 11,871 (0.03%)
Death toll: 5,21,487
Daily positivity rate: 0.23%
185.04 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far.
ANI reported that IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per Kg to Rs 66.61 per Kg from today. For Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 69.18 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 74.94 per kg.
ANI quoted the Delhi Fire Service officials as saying, "A fire broke out at a house in Badli Extension near Rohini. All eight people were rescued and sent to a hospital for precautionary measures. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained."
Russia supplied 8,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargos to Ukraine, reports Russia's media outlet Sputnik.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each; total increase now stands at Rs 10 per litre, reports PTI.
