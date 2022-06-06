India

LIVE News Updates: Thane logs 273 new COVID-19 cases

With the addition of 273 new COVID-19 cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,11,115, an official said on Monday.

user

NH Web Desk

06 Jun 2022, 8:49 AM

06 Jun 2022, 8:29 AM

ED conducts searches against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

ED conducts searches against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, say officials

