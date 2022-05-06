India

LIVE News Updates: SC refers to five-judge bench dispute over control of services in national capital

Delhi-Centre row: SC refers to five-judge bench dispute over control of services in national capital. (PTI)

NH Web Desk

06 May 2022, 11:20 AM

06 May 2022, 10:46 AM

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande's driver arrested by Mumbai Police

Loudspeaker row | MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande's driver has been arrested by a team of Mumbai's Shivaji Park Police Station. Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri remain absconding. (ANI)

06 May 2022, 10:16 AM

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab police

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab police over alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal. (NDTV)


06 May 2022, 10:14 AM

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's bail appeals to be heard by a Division Bench

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's bail appeals will be heard by a Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar. (Bar and Bench)

06 May 2022, 9:38 AM

Rupee slumps 29 paise to 76.64 against US dollar

Rupee slumps 29 paise to 76.64 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)


06 May 2022, 9:38 AM

Sensex tumbles 980.45 points to 54,721.78 in early trade; Nifty tanks 300.15 points to 16,382.50

Sensex tumbles 980.45 points to 54,721.78 in early trade; Nifty tanks 300.15 points to 16,382.50. (PTI)

06 May 2022, 9:38 AM

ED raids multiple locations in Jharkhand

ED raids multiple locations in connection with case of alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand: Officials. (PTI)


06 May 2022, 9:36 AM

3,545 new Covid-19 cases in India today

3,545 new COVID19 cases in India today; Active caseload at 19,688. (ANI)

06 May 2022, 8:54 AM

SC collegium recommends CJ of Gauhati HC and Guj HC for elevation to apex court

SC collegium recommends CJ of Gauhati HC, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, and Justice Jamshed B Pardiwalia of Guj HC for elevation to apex court. (PTI)

