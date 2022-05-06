LIVE News Updates: SC refers to five-judge bench dispute over control of services in national capital
Delhi-Centre row: SC refers to five-judge bench dispute over control of services in national capital
Loudspeaker row | MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande's driver has been arrested by a team of Mumbai's Shivaji Park Police Station. Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri remain absconding. (ANI)
Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab police over alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal. (NDTV)
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's bail appeals will be heard by a Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar. (Bar and Bench)
Rupee slumps 29 paise to 76.64 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
Sensex tumbles 980.45 points to 54,721.78 in early trade; Nifty tanks 300.15 points to 16,382.50. (PTI)
ED raids multiple locations in connection with case of alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand: Officials. (PTI)
3,545 new COVID19 cases in India today; Active caseload at 19,688. (ANI)
SC collegium recommends CJ of Gauhati HC, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, and Justice Jamshed B Pardiwalia of Guj HC for elevation to apex court. (PTI)
