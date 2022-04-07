LIVE News Updates: Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over insurance issues
Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over insurance issues because of threat perception, NDTV reported
Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over insurance issues
Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over insurance issues because of threat perception, NDTV reported
Congress workers protest against fuel price hike in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
Congress workers protest against fuel price hike in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. "We have organised such protests across the country. They (BJP-led Centre) decreased the prices before polls and increased soon after polls got over. Poor is the worst affected," says a Congress worker
Delhi court order at 4 pm today on Aakar Patel plea for permission to travel to US
Delhi court order at 4 pm on Thursday on Aakar Patel plea for permission to travel to US, quashing LOC
Budget Session Parliament | Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
ANI reported that the Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die for the Budget Session of the Parliament.
Ukraine FM tells NATO allies to give Kyiv all the weapons 'it needs'
Ukraine FM tells NATO allies to give Kyiv all the weapons 'it needs', reports AFP.
Madras High Court upholds 7.5% reservation by TN Govt to students from govt schools in medical course
ANI reported that the Madras High Court upheld 7.5% reservation by Tamil Nadu Government to students from government schools in admission for medical course.
IGL hikes price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 69.11 per kg from today
ANI reported that IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 69.11 per kg from today. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 71.67 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 77.44 per kg.
Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.96 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.96 against US dollar in early trade, reports PTI.
Many ministers from Andhra Pradesh cabinet likely to resign on April 9 or 11: sources
Citing official sources, ANI reported that many ministers from Andhra Pradesh cabinet are likely to resign on April 9 or 11, final list of these names to be sent to Governor today. Only 4 ministers from present cabinet to retain post.
Sensex tanks 354.54 points to 59,255.87 in early trade
Sensex tanks 354.54 points to 59,255.87 in early trade; Nifty declines 91.35 points to 17,716.30, reports PTI.
Single day rise of 1,033 new COVID-19 infections
PTI reports that according to government days, India saw a single day rise of 1,033 new COVID-19 infections and 43 fatalities, which took India's tally of cases to 4,30,31,958, death toll to 5,21,530.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines