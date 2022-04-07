India

LIVE News Updates: Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over insurance issues

Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over insurance issues because of threat perception, NDTV reported

NH Web Desk

07 Apr 2022, 12:23 PM

07 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM

Congress workers protest against fuel price hike in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Congress workers protest against fuel price hike in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. "We have organised such protests across the country. They (BJP-led Centre) decreased the prices before polls and increased soon after polls got over. Poor is the worst affected," says a Congress worker

07 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM

Delhi court order at 4 pm today on Aakar Patel plea for permission to travel to US

Delhi court order at 4 pm on Thursday on Aakar Patel plea for permission to travel to US, quashing LOC


07 Apr 2022, 11:18 AM

Budget Session Parliament | Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

ANI reported that the Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die for the Budget Session of the Parliament.

07 Apr 2022, 11:18 AM

Ukraine FM tells NATO allies to give Kyiv all the weapons 'it needs'

Ukraine FM tells NATO allies to give Kyiv all the weapons 'it needs', reports AFP.


07 Apr 2022, 10:56 AM

Madras High Court upholds 7.5% reservation by TN Govt to students from govt schools in medical course

ANI reported that the Madras High Court upheld 7.5% reservation by Tamil Nadu Government to students from government schools in admission for medical course.

07 Apr 2022, 10:56 AM

IGL hikes price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 69.11 per kg from today

ANI reported that IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 69.11 per kg from today. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 71.67 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 77.44 per kg.


07 Apr 2022, 10:31 AM

Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.96 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.96 against US dollar in early trade, reports PTI.

07 Apr 2022, 10:25 AM

Many ministers from Andhra Pradesh cabinet likely to resign on April 9 or 11: sources

Citing official sources, ANI reported that many ministers from Andhra Pradesh cabinet are likely to resign on April 9 or 11, final list of these names to be sent to Governor today. Only 4 ministers from present cabinet to retain post.


07 Apr 2022, 9:51 AM

Sensex tanks 354.54 points to 59,255.87 in early trade

Sensex tanks 354.54 points to 59,255.87 in early trade; Nifty declines 91.35 points to 17,716.30, reports PTI.

07 Apr 2022, 8:39 AM

Single day rise of 1,033 new COVID-19 infections

PTI reports that according to government days, India saw a single day rise of 1,033 new COVID-19 infections and 43 fatalities, which took India's tally of cases to 4,30,31,958, death toll to 5,21,530.

