LIVE News Updates: Rape victim has right to terminate pregnancy, says Uttarakhand High Court

ANI reported that the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made an obituary reference to legendary singer and former Member of the House, Lata Mangeshkar. The members observed a minute's silence as they paid tribute to the legendary singer. Naidu said, "In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. Her passing away marks the end of an era and has created an irreparable void in the world of music."

The House has been adjourned for one hour.