LIVE News Updates: Rape victim has right to terminate pregnancy, says Uttarakhand High Court

Rape victim has right to terminate pregnancy: Uttarakhand High Court
All Covid restrictions to be withdrawn from Feb 15: Assam CM
PTI reported that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all Covid-related restrictions will be withdrawn from the state from February 15.
If an agency lies to achieve a political goal, it'll have to pay: Sanjay Raut
After ED raids at the premises of his close aide, news agency ANI quoted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as saying, "Let them (ED) conduct raids. I'll welcome them. Just don't lie, else they'll suffer. If an agency lies to achieve a political goal, it'll have to pay. From officials to ministers, everyone has gone to jail."
Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed as JNU Vice Chancellor
According to the Ministry of Education, Savitribai Phule University VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has been appointed as the JNU Vice Chancellor, reported PTI.
Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to actor Dileep
PTI reported that the Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to actor Dileep and others in the case alleging conspiracy by them to eliminate officers probing the 2017 actress assault case.
Karnataka: Classes suspended after students arrive wearing saffron stoles
ANI reported that classes have been suspended at the Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura, Karnataka, for today, after some students arrived on the campus, wearing saffron stoles.
Rajya Sabha members pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
ANI reported that the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made an obituary reference to legendary singer and former Member of the House, Lata Mangeshkar. The members observed a minute's silence as they paid tribute to the legendary singer. Naidu said, "In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. Her passing away marks the end of an era and has created an irreparable void in the world of music."
The House has been adjourned for one hour.
Sensex falls 225.04 pts to 58,419.78 in opening session
PTI reported that the Sensex fell 225.04 points to 58,419.78 in the opening session; while Nifty declined 69.55 points to 17,446.75.
India reports 83,876 new Covid cases, 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India's daily cases dropped below 1 lakh and the country reported 83,876 new Covid cases, 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours.This takes the number of active cases to 11,08,938, the death toll to 5,02,874, the daily positivity rate to 7.25%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,69,63,80,755.
Schools re-open in Gujarat for students of std 1st to 9th from today
ANI reported that schools re-opened in Gujarat for students of standard 1st to 9th from today.
