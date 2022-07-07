LIVE News Updates: BSF apprehends 4 Pak fishermen, seizes 10 Pak fishing boats sneaking into Indian territory
A special ambush party of BSF Bhuj apprehended 4 Pak fishermen and seized 10 Pak fishing boats while they were sneaking into Indian territory: BSF. (ANI)
07 Jul 2022, 9:41 AM
Sensex climbs 498.77 points to 54,249.74 points in early trade
Sensex climbs 498.77 points to 54,249.74 points in early trade; Nifty gains 149.7 points to 16,139.50 points. (PTI)
07 Jul 2022, 9:41 AM
India reports 18,930 new Covid cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 18,930 fresh cases, 14,650 recoveries, and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,19,457. Daily positivity rate 4.32%. (ANI)
07 Jul 2022, 9:41 AM
Rupee falls 12 paise to 79.06 against US dollar
Rupee falls 12 paise to 79.06 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
07 Jul 2022, 9:19 AM
