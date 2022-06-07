India

LIVE News Updates: India reports 3,714 fresh COVID cases and 7 deaths

India reports 3,714 fresh cases, 2,513 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 26,976

user

Zaheeb Ajmal

07 Jun 2022, 9:37 AM

India reports 3,714 fresh COVID cases and 7 deaths

07 Jun 2022, 9:18 AM

198 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no fatality

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,11,313, an official said on Tuesday.

