LIVE News Updates: We will go by Constitution, says Karnataka High Court in Karnataka hijab row

We will go by Constitution, says Karnataka High Court in Karnataka hijab row
Karnataka hijab row | Karnataka High Court says, "we will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for me."
India among top three nations in terms of startups due to efforts of youth: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
PTI quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying, "All must focus on how to take country forward in next 25 years when India completes 100 years of Independence."
While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he added, "We are working fast towards achieving 100 per cent vaccination in country." Listing out the achievements of his government during the pandemic, he said, "Five crore rural families provided with tap water even during Corona times. Govt focussed on infra projects to help generate employment opportunities. Indian sportspersons performed well to take Tricolour to new heights. Govt focussed on agri, MSME sector that provides most employment. "
He added, "PLI scheme helped India become leading mobile manufacturer, encouraging results in auto, battery manufacture. MSMEs entering defence sector to help country become self-reliant." Besides this, the PM also claimed that India is now among the top three countries in the world in terms of start-ups, due to the efforts of the youth.
PM Modi said that 1.2 crore new members enrolled with EPFO during 2021 including 65 lakh in 18-25 age group.
News agency ANI quoted the PM as saying, "During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic."
2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Special court convicts 49 accused, acquits 28 others
PTI reported that a special court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case.
PM lies, says Rahul Gandhi
In light of a news report from NDTV which stated that while the PM CARES fund had collected Rs. 10,990 crores till March 2021, the government spent only Rs. 3,976 crores, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on PM Modi, tweeting "PM lies".
Kerala HC upholds Centre's decision to bar telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne
PTI reported that the Kerala High Court upheld the Centre's decision to bar the telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne.
Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha join Congress
ANI reported that Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha joined the Congress. They had quit BJP and resigned from their MLA posts of Tripura Assembly yesterday.
Sensex climbs 156.46 points to 57,777.65 in opening trade
PTI reported that the Sensex climbed 156.46 points to 57,777.65 in opening trade, while Nifty rose 48.75 points to 17,262.35.
67,597 new Covid cases, 1,188 deaths in last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 67,597 new Covid cases, 1,80,456 recoveries and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 9,94,891 (2.35%), the death toll to 5,02,874 and the daily positivity rate to 5.02%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,70,21,72,615.
No data on dead bodies dumped in Ganga due to Covid-19: MoS Jal Shakti
News agency ANI reported that the MoS Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha stated that there is no information regarding the number of Covid-19 related dead bodies estimated to have been dumped in the river Ganga.
SC to resume hearing petition on postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam
The Supreme Court will resume its hearing today on a petition filed by MBBS students regarding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam and extension of the deadline of completion of internship, reported ANI.
