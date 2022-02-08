LIVE News Updates: We will go by Constitution, says Karnataka High Court in Karnataka hijab row

PTI quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying, "All must focus on how to take country forward in next 25 years when India completes 100 years of Independence."

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he added, "We are working fast towards achieving 100 per cent vaccination in country." Listing out the achievements of his government during the pandemic, he said, "Five crore rural families provided with tap water even during Corona times. Govt focussed on infra projects to help generate employment opportunities. Indian sportspersons performed well to take Tricolour to new heights. Govt focussed on agri, MSME sector that provides most employment. "

He added, "PLI scheme helped India become leading mobile manufacturer, encouraging results in auto, battery manufacture. MSMEs entering defence sector to help country become self-reliant." Besides this, the PM also claimed that India is now among the top three countries in the world in terms of start-ups, due to the efforts of the youth.

PM Modi said that 1.2 crore new members enrolled with EPFO during 2021 including 65 lakh in 18-25 age group.

News agency ANI quoted the PM as saying, "During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic."