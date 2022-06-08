LIVE News Updates: SAI calls back entire Indian contingent from Slovenia in wake of allegations against coach
SAI has decided to call entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach of "inappropriate behaviour" during the training-cum-competition trip
India reports 5,233 fresh cases and 7 deaths
India reports 5,233 fresh cases, 3,345 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 28,857
SAI calls back entire Indian contingent from Slovenia in wake of allegations against coach
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to call entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R K Sharma of "inappropriate behaviour" during the training-cum-competition trip. The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclists, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia.
CFI calls back Indian contingent from Slovenia following inappropriate behaviour allegations against chief coach by a female cyclist. Cycling Federation (CFI) takes decision on instruction of Sports Authority of India (SAI)
RBI hikes benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 4.9 pc to contain inflation.
Inflation likely to remain above 6 per cent in first three quarters of current fiscal: RBI Governor
10 killed, 50 more injured in train derailment in Iran
A passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran early Wednesday, killing at least 10 passengers and injuring 50 more, some critically, state TV said.
Iranian TV says passenger train has derailed in eastern Iran; 10 passengers killed, 50 others injured, reports AP
Banda Jail Deputy Jailor Vireshwar Pratap Singh suspended with immediate effect
Uttar Pradesh | Banda Jail Deputy Jailor Vireshwar Pratap Singh suspended with immediate effect "after being found guilty of grave irregularities and causing obstructions in the inspection at the jail premises."
Gujarat: 2-year-old boy falls into borewell; rescued
A two-year-old boy fell into a deep borewell at a farm in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, following which a team of the Army, fire brigade, police and health officials rushed to the spot and rescued him, officials said on Wednesday.