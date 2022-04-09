LIVE News Updates: Govt declares Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of Hafiz Saeed, as terrorist

India

Govt declares Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as terrorist: Notification

09 Apr 2022, 9:29 AM

FIR registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa on charges of making provocative statements

Shivamogga | FIR registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa & BJP leader Channabasappa SN on charges of making provocative statements following the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Harsha in February. Police have registered a case following an order by a local court

09 Apr 2022, 9:28 AM

1,150 new cases in India today

COVID19 | 1,150 new cases in India today; Active caseload stands at 11,365

09 Apr 2022, 9:27 AM

Considering law & order situation in upcoming festivals, Section 144 is imposed in Kotputli district

Rajasthan | Considering law & order situation in upcoming festivals, Section 144 is imposed in Kotputli district. Rallies, processions, DJs allowed only with the permission of the district magistrate.


09 Apr 2022, 9:18 AM

Govt declares Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as terrorist: Notification

09 Apr 2022, 8:50 AM

Fire in Delhi's Azad market area; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in three buildings in Delhi's Azad market area on Saturday morning, officials said.


09 Apr 2022, 8:49 AM

Security forces have neutralised one LeT terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces have neutralised one LeT terrorist in Kulgam; Operation underway

