LIVE News Updates: Govt declares Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of Hafiz Saeed, as terrorist

Govt declares Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as terrorist: Notification
Shivamogga | FIR registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa & BJP leader Channabasappa SN on charges of making provocative statements following the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Harsha in February. Police have registered a case following an order by a local court
COVID19 | 1,150 new cases in India today; Active caseload stands at 11,365
Rajasthan | Considering law & order situation in upcoming festivals, Section 144 is imposed in Kotputli district. Rallies, processions, DJs allowed only with the permission of the district magistrate.
Govt declares Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as terrorist: Notification
Fire in Delhi's Azad market area; no casualties reported
A massive fire broke out in three buildings in Delhi's Azad market area on Saturday morning, officials said.
Security forces have neutralised one LeT terrorist in Kulgam; Operation underway
