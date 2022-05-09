LIVE News Updates: Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers brought for anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh
SC agrees to hear today at 2pm, CPI(M) plea against demolition of buildings in Shaheen Bagh area
Supreme Court agrees to hear today at 2pm, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in the South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area
Demolition drive at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, centre of citizenship law protests, today. (NDTV) (All pictures from NDTV)
Assam | One person died and another injured after a passenger train collided with a vehicle under Bordoloni-Dhemaji section in Dhemaji district today morning. (ANI)
Delhi Police will be providing force to remove the MCD encroachment in the Shaheen Bagh area today. (ANI)
Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Gujarat HC judge Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala take oath as SC judges. (ANI)
Rupee hits all-time low, trading beyond 77.20 per dollar as investors' sentiment remains gloomy. (NDTV)
China's April exports lowest in two years as virus bites: official. (AFP)
Sensex tumbles 713.49 points to 54,122.09 in early trade; Nifty tanks 248.7 points to 16,162.55. (PTI)
On row over IndiGo not allowing child with disability to board, minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promises 'appropriate action'. (NDTV)
Covid-19 | India reports 3,207 fresh cases, 3,410 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 20,403. (ANI)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at more than one dozen locations in Mumbai against Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associates and a few hawala operators. (ANI)
