LIVE News Updates: Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers brought for anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh

NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 09 May 2022, 1:38 PM SC agrees to hear today at 2pm, CPI(M) plea against demolition of buildings in Shaheen Bagh area Supreme Court agrees to hear today at 2pm, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in the South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area 09 May 2022, 11:43 AM Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers brought for anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area. 09 May 2022, 11:32 AM Demolition drive at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, centre of citizenship law protests, today Demolition drive at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, centre of citizenship law protests, today. (NDTV) (All pictures from NDTV)

09 May 2022, 11:28 AM One dead, one injured in Assam after a passenger train collided with a vehicle Assam | One person died and another injured after a passenger train collided with a vehicle under Bordoloni-Dhemaji section in Dhemaji district today morning. (ANI) 09 May 2022, 10:36 AM Delhi Police will be providing force to remove the MCD encroachment in the Shaheen Bagh area today Delhi Police will be providing force to remove the MCD encroachment in the Shaheen Bagh area today. (ANI)

09 May 2022, 10:24 AM Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala take oath as SC judges Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Gujarat HC judge Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala take oath as SC judges. (ANI) 09 May 2022, 9:37 AM Rupee hits all-time low, trading beyond 77.20 per dollar Rupee hits all-time low, trading beyond 77.20 per dollar as investors' sentiment remains gloomy. (NDTV)

09 May 2022, 9:37 AM China's April exports lowest in two years China's April exports lowest in two years as virus bites: official. (AFP) 09 May 2022, 9:37 AM Sensex tumbles 713.49 points to 54,122.09 in early trade Sensex tumbles 713.49 points to 54,122.09 in early trade; Nifty tanks 248.7 points to 16,162.55. (PTI)

09 May 2022, 9:14 AM On row over IndiGo not allowing child with disability to board, Jyotiraditya Scindia promises 'appropriate action' On row over IndiGo not allowing child with disability to board, minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promises 'appropriate action'. (NDTV) 09 May 2022, 9:12 AM India reports 3,207 new Covid cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours Covid-19 | India reports 3,207 fresh cases, 3,410 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 20,403. (ANI)

NIA conducts raids at over one dozen locations in Mumbai against Dawood Ibrahim's associates National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at more than one dozen locations in Mumbai against Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associates and a few hawala operators. (ANI)

