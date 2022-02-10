LIVE News Updates: 7.95% voting in first two hours of phase 1 of UP polls

IANS reported that in the first phase of polling for the UP elections, 7.95% voting has been recorded in the first two hours. Till 9 am, Agra saw 7.64 per cent, Aligarh 8.39 per cent, Baghpat 8.93 per cent, Bulandshahar 7.72 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar saw 8.07 per cent, Ghaziabad 6.85 per cent, Hapur 8.18 per cent, Mathura 8.23 per cent, Meerut 8.68 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 7.97 per cent and Shamli saw 7.67 per cent, the EC statistics showed.