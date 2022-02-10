LIVE News Updates: 7.95% voting in first two hours of phase 1 of UP polls
RBI extends on-tap liquidity scheme for healthcare, contact intensive sector: Guv
PTI quoted RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das as saying that the RBI has extended by 3 months on-tap liquidity schemes for healthcare, contact intensive sector.
Inflation to peak in current quarter, says RBI guv
PTI quoted RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das as saying, "Inflation will peak in the current quarter with tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal."
UP polls phase 1: 7.95% voting in first two hours
IANS reported that in the first phase of polling for the UP elections, 7.95% voting has been recorded in the first two hours. Till 9 am, Agra saw 7.64 per cent, Aligarh 8.39 per cent, Baghpat 8.93 per cent, Bulandshahar 7.72 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar saw 8.07 per cent, Ghaziabad 6.85 per cent, Hapur 8.18 per cent, Mathura 8.23 per cent, Meerut 8.68 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 7.97 per cent and Shamli saw 7.67 per cent, the EC statistics showed.
Sensex rises 111.34 points to 58,577.31 in opening session
PTI reported that the Sensex rose 111.34 points to 58,577.31 in today's opening session, while Nifty advanced 34 points to 17,497.80.
India reports 67,084 new Covid cases, 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 67,084 new Covid cases, 1,67,882 recoveries and 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 7,90,789 (1.86%), the death toll to 5,06,520 and the daily positivity rate to 4.44%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,71,28,19,947.
Polling process has started at all booths, no law & order situation anywhere: Shamli DM
News agency ANI quoted Jasjit Kaur, Shamli DM, as saying, "Polling process has started at all booths. Some complaints regarding EVMs received from some random booths, we are replacing those machines and resolving their matter. Peaceful polling underway, no law & order situation anywhere."
UP assembly polls: Voting for first phase underway in 58 constituencies
In the first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, 58 constituencies of western UP are ready for voting today.