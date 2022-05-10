LIVE News Updates: Demolition drive to take place in Delhi's New Friends Colony today
Demolition drive to take place in Delhi's New Friends Colony today. (NDTV)
Rupee surges 20 paise to 77.24 against US dollar
Sensex jumps 173.39 points to 54,644.06 in early trade; Nifty gains 50.65 points to 16,352.50. (PTI)
Sri Lanka Crisis | Speaker requests President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to summon parliament immediately. (NDTV)
UGC seeks a report from Sharda University reportedly over a question on similarities between Hindutva and Fascism it asked in a political science exam. (ANI)
Mohali blast | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls for a meeting at his residence at about 10 am today with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action so far, in the matter. (ANI)
Covid19 | India reports 2,288 fresh cases, 3,044 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases 19,637. Daily positivity rate at 0.47%. (ANI)
South Korean President Yoon calls for 'complete denuclearisation' of North Korea. (AFP)
Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president. (AFP)
