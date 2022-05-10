India

LIVE News Updates: Demolition drive to take place in Delhi's New Friends Colony today

Demolition drive to take place in Delhi's New Friends Colony today. (NDTV)

10 May 2022, 9:41 AM

Rupee surges 20 paise to 77.24 against US dollar

Rupee surges 20 paise to 77.24 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

Sensex jumps 173.39 points to 54,644.06 in early trade

Sensex jumps 173.39 points to 54,644.06 in early trade; Nifty gains 50.65 points to 16,352.50. (PTI)


Sri Lankan Speaker requests Prez to summon parliament immediately

Sri Lanka Crisis | Speaker requests President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to summon parliament immediately. (NDTV)

UGC seeks report from Sharda University over a question on similarities between Hindutva and Fascism

UGC seeks a report from Sharda University reportedly over a question on similarities between Hindutva and Fascism it asked in a political science exam. (ANI)


Punjab CM calls meeting with DGP, senior officers to seek a report on the course of action in Mohali blast

Mohali blast | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls for a meeting at his residence at about 10 am today with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action so far, in the matter. (ANI)

India reports 2,288 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid19 | India reports 2,288 fresh cases, 3,044 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases 19,637. Daily positivity rate at 0.47%. (ANI)


South Korean President Yoon calls for 'complete denuclearisation' of North Korea

South Korean President Yoon calls for 'complete denuclearisation' of North Korea. (AFP)

Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president

Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president. (AFP)

