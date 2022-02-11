LIVE News Updates: Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

ANI quoted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Rajya Sabha, as saying, "We went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will be bringing in stability to the economy and predictability in taxation and also a vision for India at 100."

She added, "Guidance which comes from PM Gati Shakti was essential as we needed to bring in greater synergy, greater complementarity between various infrastructure spending that we're undertaking because it's not to say that infrastructure spending never happened in this country."

She went on to say, "By bringing in drones, we are able to bring in efficiencies in the use of fertilisers, pesticides & also make a good technology-driven assessment of the crop density & also possibly predicting the size of the output."