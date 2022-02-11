LIVE News Updates: Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour. The country is one, so there should be one law for all, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Russian skater Kamila Valieva tests positive for banned substance ahead of Beijing Olympics
India win toss, opts to bat first against in third ODI West Indies
India has an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.
Desperate attempt to distort history, says P Chidambaram on BJP's allegation that Nehru 'delayed' Goa's liberation
Meeting of Privileges Committee, Rajya Sabha, to be held on 3rd March
Court acquits Indian Navy official in rape case
SC says it will take up the Hijab row matter at an appropriate time
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Rajya Sabha
ANI quoted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Rajya Sabha, as saying, "We went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will be bringing in stability to the economy and predictability in taxation and also a vision for India at 100."
She added, "Guidance which comes from PM Gati Shakti was essential as we needed to bring in greater synergy, greater complementarity between various infrastructure spending that we're undertaking because it's not to say that infrastructure spending never happened in this country."
She went on to say, "By bringing in drones, we are able to bring in efficiencies in the use of fertilisers, pesticides & also make a good technology-driven assessment of the crop density & also possibly predicting the size of the output."
PM wasted Parliament's time, diverged issues and abused Cong, says Kharge
News agency ANI quoted Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, as saying, "The PM was present in Rajya Sabha, we raised issues on inflation, unemployment, farmers, GDP, national security and unity, but did not receive any answers. The PM tried to diverge the issues and abuse Congress. He wasted Parliament's time, he practised what he does in his campaigns."
Sensex slumps 611.54 pts to 58,314.49 in opening session
Sensex slumped 611.54 points to 58,314.49 in the opening session today, while Nifty declined 168.95 points to 17,436.90, reported PTI.
Rupee slumps 31 paise to 75.46 against US dollar
PTI reported that the Rupee slumped 31 paise to 75.46 against the US dollar in early trade today.
11 Pakistani boats seized: BSF
ANI quoted the BSF as saying, "The intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected yesterday in Harami Nalla, Gujarat. Gujarat Frontier, BSF immediately launched massive search operation in the area spread across 300 sq km, as a result, 11 Pakistani fishing boats have been seized so far."
58,077 new Covid cases, 1,50,407 recoveries and 657 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 58,077 new Covid cases, 1,50,407 recoveries and 657 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 6,97,802 (1.64%), the death toll to 5,07,177, the daily positivity rate to 3.89%, while the total vaccination stands at 1,71,79,51,432.
Karnataka HC's interim order on Hijab row challenged in the Supreme Court
ANI reported that the Karnataka High Court's February 10 interim order to restrain students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till the matter is pending with the court has been challenged in the Supreme Court.
Another journalist killed in Mexico, fifth this year
AFP reported that with another journalist killed in Mexico, the number has now reached to five as of this year, according to a prosecutor.
USA snowboarder Shaun White misses medal in last Olympics
AFP reported that USA snowboarder Shaun White missed the medal in their last Olympics.
EAM Jaishankar participates in 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
ANI reported that EAM Dr S Jaishankar, along with Australian PM Scott Morrison, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is participating in the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Australia.
