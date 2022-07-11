LIVE News Updates: Flood-like situation worsens in Valsad, Gujarat
Gujarat: Flood-like situation worsens in Valsad, as water enters low-lying areas amid heavy rainfall. (ANI)
11 Jul 2022, 8:50 AM
SL President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to officially resign
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially informed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will be resigning as previously announced: Sri Lanka PM's office. (ANI)
11 Jul 2022, 8:11 AM
