LIVE News Updates: Flood-like situation worsens in Valsad, Gujarat

Gujarat: Flood-like situation worsens in Valsad, as water enters low-lying areas amid heavy rainfall. (ANI)

NH Web Desk

11 Jul 2022, 8:50 AM

SL President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to officially resign

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially informed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will be resigning as previously announced: Sri Lanka PM's office. (ANI)

11 Jul 2022, 8:11 AM

Flood-like situation worsens in Valsad, Gujarat

