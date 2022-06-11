LIVE News Updates: South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai & other nearby areas
South-West monsoon has arrived in Mumbai and other nearby areas today, IMD announces. (ANI)
2 youths who recently joined LeT arrested from Baramulla, J&K
J&K | Two youths who had recently joined LeT have been arrested. 2 pistols, 18 live rounds, 3 magazine pistols recovered from them: Rayees M Bhat, SSP, Baramulla, J&K Suspicious object was found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, earlier. (ANI)
70 named accused & over 5000 unnamed...Action to be taken under Gangster Act and NSA: Prayagraj SSP
Prayagraj violence y'day | Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti social-elements used minor kids to hurl stones at police & administration. Case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action to be taken under Gangster Act & NSA: Prayagraj SSP
Security forces deployed alongside imposition of Sec 144 in 12 PS areas of Ranchi
Jharkhand | Security forces deployed alongside imposition of Sec 144 in 12 PS areas of Ranchi. Visuals from & near the temple which was affected in yesterday's protest & violence The district administration has also extended suspension of internet services till tomorrow morning
Fresh clash between Police & a group of protesters breaks out in Howrah
West Bengal: Fresh clash b/w Police & a group of protesters breaks out at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police use tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelt stones. Violent protests broke out here y'day over controversial remarks of suspended BJP spox Nupur Sharma.
Suspicious object found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, traffic suspended
J&K | Suspicious object found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, traffic suspended.
Eight killed, two injured as car falls into roadside ditch in Bihar's Purnea
Eight killed, two injured as car falls into roadside ditch in Bihar's Purnea district early on Saturday
India reports 8,329 fresh cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours
India reports 8,329 fresh cases, 4,216 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 40,370
