LIVE News Updates: South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai & other nearby areas

Prayagraj violence y'day | Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti social-elements used minor kids to hurl stones at police & administration. Case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action to be taken under Gangster Act & NSA: Prayagraj SSP

70 named accused & over 5000 unnamed...Action to be taken under Gangster Act and NSA: Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar on yesterday's violence in Prayagraj