LIVE News Updates: SC extends interim stay on arrest warrant issued by Allahabad HC against NOIDA CEO

SC extended interim stay till May 13 on the Allahabad High Court order issuing non-bailable warrants against senior IAS officer and CEO of NOIDA in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter

NH Web Desk

11 May 2022, 11:50 AM

SC extends interim stay on arrest warrant issued by Allahabad HC against NOIDA CEO

SC extended the interim stay till May 13 on the Allahabad High Court order issuing non-bailable warrants against senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of NOIDA in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter

(PTI)

11 May 2022, 11:05 AM

Sedition case only if Senior Officer deems fit, Centre tells Court

Sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court that a cognizable offence cannot be prevented from being registered, staying the effect may not be a correct approach and therefore, there has to be a responsible officer for scrutiny, and his satisfaction is subject to judicial review.

(PTI)

11 May 2022, 10:22 AM

Al Jazeera's journalist Shireen Abu Akleh died of wounds from Israeli gunshot in West Bank

Palestinian Health Ministry says Al Jazeera's journalist Shireen Abu Akleh died of wounds from Israeli gunshot in West Bank, reports AP.

(PTI)


11 May 2022, 10:15 AM

India reports 2,897 fresh cases and 54 deaths

India reports 2,897 fresh cases, 2,986 recoveries, and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases 19,494. Daily positivity rate at 0.61%

(ANI)

11 May 2022, 9:42 AM

Sensex jumps 190.34 points; Nifty climbs 65.55 points

Sensex jumps 190.34 points to 54,555.19 in early trade; Nifty climbs 65.55 points to 16,305.60

(PTI)


11 May 2022, 9:01 AM

Fire breaks out in Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Patna

Bihar | Fire breaks out in Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Patna. Fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far.

(ANI)

