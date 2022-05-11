LIVE News Updates: SC extends interim stay on arrest warrant issued by Allahabad HC against NOIDA CEO
SC extended interim stay till May 13 on the Allahabad High Court order issuing non-bailable warrants against senior IAS officer and CEO of NOIDA in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter
SC extended the interim stay till May 13 on the Allahabad High Court order issuing non-bailable warrants against senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of NOIDA in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter
Sedition case only if Senior Officer deems fit, Centre tells Court
Sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court that a cognizable offence cannot be prevented from being registered, staying the effect may not be a correct approach and therefore, there has to be a responsible officer for scrutiny, and his satisfaction is subject to judicial review.
Al Jazeera's journalist Shireen Abu Akleh died of wounds from Israeli gunshot in West Bank
Palestinian Health Ministry says Al Jazeera's journalist Shireen Abu Akleh died of wounds from Israeli gunshot in West Bank, reports AP.
India reports 2,897 fresh cases and 54 deaths
India reports 2,897 fresh cases, 2,986 recoveries, and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases 19,494. Daily positivity rate at 0.61%
Sensex jumps 190.34 points; Nifty climbs 65.55 points
Sensex jumps 190.34 points to 54,555.19 in early trade; Nifty climbs 65.55 points to 16,305.60
Fire breaks out in Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Patna
Bihar | Fire breaks out in Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Patna. Fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far.
