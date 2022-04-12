LIVE News Updates: Close aide of Nirav Modi brought to Mumbai by CBI team from Cairo

India

Central Bureau of Investigation
NH Web Desk

12 Apr 2022, 8:50 AM

Close aide of Nirav Modi brought to Mumbai by CBI team from Cairo

ANI cited CBI sources as saying that Subhash Shankar, who is a close aide of Nirav Modi, has been brought to Mumbai by CBI team from Cairo city of Egypt, in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam worth Rs 13,578 crores.

