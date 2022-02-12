LIVE News Updates: Our actions and stance are clear, says EAM Jaishankar on Quad
ANI quoted S Jaishankar as saying, "The four of us made a point that we're here to do positive things, contribute to peace, prosperity, stability of the region. Our actions and stance are very clear"
12 Feb 2022, 8:43 AM
Our actions and stance are clear, says EAM Jaishankar on Quad
News agency ANI quoted EAM Dr S Jaishankar as saying, "The four of us yesterday made a point that we're here to do positive things, to contribute to peace, prosperity, stability of the region. Our actions and stance are very clear. Criticising it repeatedly doesn't make us less credible." His statement came after the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticised Quad.
