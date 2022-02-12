India

LIVE News Updates: Our actions and stance are clear, says EAM Jaishankar on Quad

ANI quoted S Jaishankar as saying, "The four of us made a point that we're here to do positive things, contribute to peace, prosperity, stability of the region. Our actions and stance are very clear"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (IANS Photo)
NH Web Desk

12 Feb 2022, 8:43 AM

News agency ANI quoted EAM Dr S Jaishankar as saying, "The four of us yesterday made a point that we're here to do positive things, to contribute to peace, prosperity, stability of the region. Our actions and stance are very clear. Criticising it repeatedly doesn't make us less credible." His statement came after the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticised Quad.

