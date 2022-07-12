LIVE News Updates: Ukraine says struck Russian ammunition depot in Kherson region

Sitapur FIR: SC lists Zubair's plea for final hearing on Sept 7, asks UP govt to file its response in four weeks.

UP govt tells SC it wants to file counter affidavit to Mohd Zubair's plea seeking quashing of FIR lodged in Sitapur.

SC extends interim bail of journalist Mohd Zubair till further orders in FIR lodged in Sitapur for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

(PTI)