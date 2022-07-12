LIVE News Updates: Ukraine says struck Russian ammunition depot in Kherson region
Ukraine says struck Russian ammunition depot in Kherson region. (AFP)
Launch of Bokaro-Angul gas pipeline will benefit 11 districts of Jharkhand, Odisha: PM Modi
Launch of Bokaro-Angul gas pipeline will benefit 11 districts of Jharkhand, Odisha: PM Modi. (PTI)
CEC & EC supervised distribution & dispatch of ballot boxes for Presidential Election 2022
Delhi | CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey supervised the distribution and dispatch of the ballot boxes and other poll-related materials for Presidential Election 2022 to AROs from States /UTs at Nirvachan Sadan, today. (ANI)
Ukraine says struck Russian ammunition depot in Kherson region
Ukraine says struck Russian ammunition depot in Kherson region. (AFP)
SC lists Zubair's plea for final hearing on Sept 7, asks UP govt to file its response in four weeks
Sitapur FIR: SC lists Zubair's plea for final hearing on Sept 7, asks UP govt to file its response in four weeks.
UP govt tells SC it wants to file counter affidavit to Mohd Zubair's plea seeking quashing of FIR lodged in Sitapur.
SC extends interim bail of journalist Mohd Zubair till further orders in FIR lodged in Sitapur for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
(PTI)
Delhi govt seeks hearing on issue of control of services in national capital by 5-judge SC bench
Delhi govt seeks hearing on issue of control of services in national capital by 5-judge SC bench. (PTI)
Sessions Court of Patiala House Court defers the hearing on Mohd Zubair's bail plea for July 14
Sessions Court of Patiala House Court defers the hearing on Alt news co-founder Mohd Zubair bail plea for July 14, in an alleged case of promoting enmity. (ANI)
Alt-News co-founder Mohd Zubair's bail plea hearing begins in Sessions Court of Patiala House Court
Alt-News co-founder Mohd Zubair's bail plea hearing begins in Sessions Court of Patiala House Court, in an alleged case of promoting enmity. (ANI)
Sri Lanka's Former Finance Minister blocked from leaving country
Sri Lanka's Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa was blocked from leaving the country after several passengers at the Bandaranaike International Airport recognised him and objected as he was trying to fly to Dubai: Sources. (NDTV)
India reports 13,615 new Covid cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 13,615 fresh cases, 13,265 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,31,043. Daily positivity rate 3.23%. (ANI)
7 accused in Udaipur killing to be produced in NIA court today
7 accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur to be produced in designated NIA court in Jaipur today. (PTI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines