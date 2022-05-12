LIVE News Updates: Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China's Chongqing airport
Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China's Chongqing airport after going off the runway. (AFP)
12 May 2022, 8:20 AM
IMA writes to Union Health Minister to reschedule NEET-PG exam
Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the NEET-PG exam scheduled for May 21. (ANI)
12 May 2022, 8:19 AM
Passengers, crew 'safely evacuated' from Tibet Airlines jet
Passengers, crew 'safely evacuated' from Tibet Airlines jet. All 113 passengers and 9 crew on board a Tibet Airlines jet that caught fire after veering off the runway at Chongqing airport have been "safely evacuated," airline says. "The injured passengers were all only lightly injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment". (AFP)
12 May 2022, 8:16 AM
Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China's Chongqing airport
Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China's Chongqing airport after going off the runway. (AFP)
Most Popular