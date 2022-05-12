India

LIVE News Updates: Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China's Chongqing airport

Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China's Chongqing airport after going off the runway. (AFP)

Representative image
Representative image
user

NH Web Desk

12 May 2022, 8:20 AM

IMA writes to Union Health Minister to reschedule NEET-PG exam

Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the NEET-PG exam scheduled for May 21. (ANI)

12 May 2022, 8:19 AM

Passengers, crew 'safely evacuated' from Tibet Airlines jet

Passengers, crew 'safely evacuated' from Tibet Airlines jet. All 113 passengers and 9 crew on board a Tibet Airlines jet that caught fire after veering off the runway at Chongqing airport have been "safely evacuated," airline says. "The injured passengers were all only lightly injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment". (AFP)

12 May 2022, 8:16 AM

Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China's Chongqing airport

Tibet Airlines plane catches fire at China's Chongqing airport after going off the runway. (AFP)


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x