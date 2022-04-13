India

LIVE News Updates: SC asks U'khand govt to file status report into speeches made in Haridwar Dharm Sansad

Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand government to file a status report into the speeches made in Haridwar Dharm Sansad allegedly inciting violence against minority communities. (ANI)

Supreme Court
Supreme Court
user

NH Web Desk

13 Apr 2022, 12:21 PM

Ukraine says no humanitarian corridors Wednesday as situation 'too dangerous'

Ukraine says no humanitarian corridors Wednesday as situation 'too dangerous'. (AFP)

13 Apr 2022, 12:21 PM

Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand government to file status report into speeches made in Haridwar Dharm Sansad

Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand government to file a status report into the speeches made in Haridwar Dharm Sansad allegedly inciting violence against minority communities. (ANI)

13 Apr 2022, 11:47 AM

UK annual inflation soars to 7 percent in March

UK annual inflation soars to 7 percent in March: official (AFP news agency)


13 Apr 2022, 11:24 AM

SC agrees to consider listing Nawab Malik's plea for hearing in money laundering case

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik seeks early hearing of his plea for release from custody in money laundering case. SC agrees to consider listing Malik's plea for hearing, asks lawyer Kapil Sibal to provide documents. (PTI)

13 Apr 2022, 11:18 AM

KS Eshwarappa, Basavaraja & Ramesh must be arrested; want justice for our brother, says deceased contractor's brother

Karnataka Min KS Eshwarappa, Basavaraja & Ramesh (Eshwarappa's close aides) must be arrested; want justice for our brother. Everybody whose names mentioned in FIR must be arrested,till then we'll not take my brother's body: Prashant Patil,deceased contractor Santosh Patil's brother (ANI)


13 Apr 2022, 10:33 AM

SL PM ready for discussion with people who have been protesting for five days against the govt

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated that he is ready for a discussion with protestors of galle face who are protesting for five days against the govt: Sri Lanka PM office (ANI)

13 Apr 2022, 10:33 AM

Rupee slips 5 paise to 76.20 against US dollar

Rupee slips 5 paise to 76.20 against US dollar in early trade (PTI)


13 Apr 2022, 10:33 AM

BJP chief forms 5-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali

BJP chief JP Nadda forms a 5-member facts-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali, Nadia in West Bengal. The committee will submit its report at the earliest, as per the order (ANI)

13 Apr 2022, 9:42 AM

Sensex jumps 349.66 points to 58,926.03 in early trade

Sensex jumps 349.66 points to 58,926.03 in early trade; Nifty climbs 109.85 points to 17,640.15 (PTI)


13 Apr 2022, 9:42 AM

India reports 1,088 new Covid cases, 26 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 | India reports 1,088 fresh cases, 1081 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily positivity rate (0.25%)

(ANI)

13 Apr 2022, 8:43 AM

ED summons Xiaomi's former India MD in probe to ensure whether company’s business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Xiaomi's former India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain to appear before investigators today in its probe to ensure whether the company’s business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws: Sources (ANI)


13 Apr 2022, 8:40 AM

90 pilots restrained from flying the Boeing 737 MAX

90 pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 MAX. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA: DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar (ANI)

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x