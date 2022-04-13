LIVE News Updates: SC asks U'khand govt to file status report into speeches made in Haridwar Dharm Sansad
Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand government to file a status report into the speeches made in Haridwar Dharm Sansad allegedly inciting violence against minority communities. (ANI)
Ukraine says no humanitarian corridors Wednesday as situation 'too dangerous'. (AFP)
Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand government to file a status report into the speeches made in Haridwar Dharm Sansad allegedly inciting violence against minority communities. (ANI)
UK annual inflation soars to 7 percent in March: official (AFP news agency)
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik seeks early hearing of his plea for release from custody in money laundering case. SC agrees to consider listing Malik's plea for hearing, asks lawyer Kapil Sibal to provide documents. (PTI)
Karnataka Min KS Eshwarappa, Basavaraja & Ramesh (Eshwarappa's close aides) must be arrested; want justice for our brother. Everybody whose names mentioned in FIR must be arrested,till then we'll not take my brother's body: Prashant Patil,deceased contractor Santosh Patil's brother (ANI)
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated that he is ready for a discussion with protestors of galle face who are protesting for five days against the govt: Sri Lanka PM office (ANI)
Rupee slips 5 paise to 76.20 against US dollar in early trade (PTI)
BJP chief JP Nadda forms a 5-member facts-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali, Nadia in West Bengal. The committee will submit its report at the earliest, as per the order (ANI)
Sensex jumps 349.66 points to 58,926.03 in early trade; Nifty climbs 109.85 points to 17,640.15 (PTI)
COVID-19 | India reports 1,088 fresh cases, 1081 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily positivity rate (0.25%)
(ANI)
Enforcement Directorate has summoned Xiaomi's former India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain to appear before investigators today in its probe to ensure whether the company’s business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws: Sources (ANI)
90 pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 MAX. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA: DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar (ANI)
