LIVE News Updates: Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting president

NH Web Desk

13 Jul 2022, 1:53 PM

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting president

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed acting president: speaker, reported by news agency AFP

13 Jul 2022, 12:45 PM

No pause on demolitions across states, says SC

No pause on demolitions across states, Supreme Court says blanket ban will curtail rights of civic authorities. (NDTV)

13 Jul 2022, 12:45 PM

SC hears plea by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions for no further demolitions in UP

Supreme Court begins hearing a plea filed by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that no further demolitions of properties are carried out in the State without following due process. (ANI)


13 Jul 2022, 11:50 AM

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajpakasa fled the country

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajpakasa fled the country, reports AFP citing Sri Lankan PM's office

13 Jul 2022, 11:41 AM

SC agrees to list on July 26 plea seeking declaration of 'Ram Sethu' as national heritage monument

(PTI)


13 Jul 2022, 11:30 AM

Protestors head towards Sri Lankan PM's office as protest flares again

Sri Lanka: Amid the deepening of the crisis in the country, protestors head towards the Sri Lankan PM's office as protest flares again on the roads of Colombo

(ANI)

13 Jul 2022, 11:23 AM

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Karnataka HC verdict refusing to lift ban on hijab

(PTI)


13 Jul 2022, 10:50 AM

Heavy rain continues in Pune, red alert issued till July 14

Maharashtra | Heavy rain continues in Pune, red alert issued till July 14. (ANI)

13 Jul 2022, 10:39 AM

Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents evil philosophy of India: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar

Yashwant Sinha is good candidate, Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents evil philosophy of India. We shouldn't make her symbol of tribals...Ram Nath Kovind is President but atrocities happening on SCs. Modi govt's fooling people: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar. (ANI)


13 Jul 2022, 9:33 AM

Rhea Chakraborty charge sheeted by NCB

Rhea Chakraborty charge sheeted by NCB, accused of abetting SSR’s ‘extreme drug addiction’ and using his bank account to buy drugs. (India Today)

13 Jul 2022, 9:25 AM

India reports 16,906 new Covid cases, 45 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19 | India reports 16,906 fresh cases, 15,447 recoveries, and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,32,457. Daily positivity rate 3.68%. (ANI)


13 Jul 2022, 9:05 AM

Indian High Commission denies reports that India facilitated the travel of SL Prez

Indian High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recently reported travel of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka: High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (ANI)

