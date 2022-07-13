LIVE News Updates: Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting president
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed acting president: speaker, reported by news agency AFP
Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting president
No pause on demolitions across states, says SC
No pause on demolitions across states, Supreme Court says blanket ban will curtail rights of civic authorities. (NDTV)
SC hears plea by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions for no further demolitions in UP
Supreme Court begins hearing a plea filed by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that no further demolitions of properties are carried out in the State without following due process. (ANI)
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajpakasa fled the country
SC agrees to list on July 26 plea seeking declaration of 'Ram Sethu' as national heritage monument
Protestors head towards Sri Lankan PM's office as protest flares again
Sri Lanka: Amid the deepening of the crisis in the country, protestors head towards the Sri Lankan PM's office as protest flares again on the roads of Colombo
SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Karnataka HC verdict refusing to lift ban on hijab
Heavy rain continues in Pune, red alert issued till July 14
Maharashtra | Heavy rain continues in Pune, red alert issued till July 14. (ANI)
Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents evil philosophy of India: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar
Yashwant Sinha is good candidate, Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents evil philosophy of India. We shouldn't make her symbol of tribals...Ram Nath Kovind is President but atrocities happening on SCs. Modi govt's fooling people: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar. (ANI)
Rhea Chakraborty charge sheeted by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty charge sheeted by NCB, accused of abetting SSR’s ‘extreme drug addiction’ and using his bank account to buy drugs. (India Today)
India reports 16,906 new Covid cases, 45 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID-19 | India reports 16,906 fresh cases, 15,447 recoveries, and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,32,457. Daily positivity rate 3.68%. (ANI)
Indian High Commission denies reports that India facilitated the travel of SL Prez
Indian High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recently reported travel of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka: High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (ANI)
