LIVE News Updates: Calcutta HC dismisses CBI probe in Metro Dairy disinvestment
Calcutta HC dismisses CBI probe in Metro Dairy disinvestment
Calcutta HC dismisses CBI probe in Metro Dairy disinvestment
A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a plea for a CBI probe into the proceeds of the West Bengal government's disinvestment of its stake in erstwhile joint venture, Metro Dairy Limited.
Shiv Sena MLA challenges ECI's decision which held his vote as invalid in Rajya Sabha polls on June 10
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande challenges Election Commission of India's decision which held his vote as invalid in Rajya Sabha polls on June 10. His petition is listed to be heard on June 15, he confirms. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate to appear in the National Herald case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marches to the ED office in Delhi to appear in the National Herald case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leaders and workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to appear before it in the National Herald case.
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate
Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. (ANI)
NCLAT rejects Amazon's plea against CCI order suspending approval for the e-commerce major's deal with Future Coupons
NCLAT rejects Amazon's plea against CCI order suspending approval for the e-commerce major's deal with Future Coupons. (PTI)
Sharad Pawar meeting senior leaders to discuss the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election results and the upcoming MLC elections
Mumbai | NCP chief Sharad Pawar is meeting senior leaders of the party at his residence to discuss the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election results and the upcoming MLC elections. (ANI)
FIR registered in Bhiwandi City police station under section 153(A) against a youth who supported Nupur Sharma's controversial religious remarks
Bhiwandi, Maharashtra | FIR registered in Bhiwandi City police station under section 153(A) against a youth who supported suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial religious remarks: DCP Yogesh Chawan. (ANI)
Sensex tumbles 1,394.17 points to 52,909.27 in early trade
Sensex tumbles 1,394.17 points to 52,909.27 in early trade; Nifty tanks 399.55 points to 15,802.25. (PTI)
Rupee slips 36 paise to record low of 78.29 against US dollar
Rupee slips 36 paise to record low of 78.29 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
India reports 8,084 COVID19 cases and 10 deaths
India reports 8,084 COVID19 cases and 10 deaths. Active cases rise to 47,995. Daily positivity 3.24%. (ANI)
Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel
Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police. (ANI)
We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared: RS Surjewala
We'll hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that Modi govt is shaken by Cong: RS Surjewala at party HQ. (ANI)
Congress workers stage protest ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before ED today
Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. (ANI)