LIVE News Updates: Calcutta HC dismisses CBI probe in Metro Dairy disinvestment

NH Web Desk

13 Jun 2022, 1:09 PM

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a plea for a CBI probe into the proceeds of the West Bengal government's disinvestment of its stake in erstwhile joint venture, Metro Dairy Limited.

13 Jun 2022, 11:55 AM

Shiv Sena MLA challenges ECI's decision which held his vote as invalid in Rajya Sabha polls on June 10

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande challenges Election Commission of India's decision which held his vote as invalid in Rajya Sabha polls on June 10. His petition is listed to be heard on June 15, he confirms. (ANI)

13 Jun 2022, 11:19 AM

Rahul Gandhi arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate to appear in the National Herald case

NH Photo by Vipin
13 Jun 2022, 11:05 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marches to the ED office in Delhi to appear in the National Herald case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leaders and workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to appear before it in the National Herald case.

NH Photo by Raviraj
13 Jun 2022, 10:54 AM

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate

Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. (ANI)


13 Jun 2022, 10:53 AM

NCLAT rejects Amazon's plea against CCI order suspending approval for the e-commerce major's deal with Future Coupons

NCLAT rejects Amazon's plea against CCI order suspending approval for the e-commerce major's deal with Future Coupons. (PTI)

13 Jun 2022, 10:27 AM

Sharad Pawar meeting senior leaders to discuss the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election results and the upcoming MLC elections

Mumbai | NCP chief Sharad Pawar is meeting senior leaders of the party at his residence to discuss the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election results and the upcoming MLC elections. (ANI)


13 Jun 2022, 9:43 AM

FIR registered in Bhiwandi City police station under section 153(A) against a youth who supported Nupur Sharma's controversial religious remarks

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra | FIR registered in Bhiwandi City police station under section 153(A) against a youth who supported suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial religious remarks: DCP Yogesh Chawan. (ANI)

13 Jun 2022, 9:43 AM

Sensex tumbles 1,394.17 points to 52,909.27 in early trade

Sensex tumbles 1,394.17 points to 52,909.27 in early trade; Nifty tanks 399.55 points to 15,802.25. (PTI)


13 Jun 2022, 9:43 AM

Rupee slips 36 paise to record low of 78.29 against US dollar

Rupee slips 36 paise to record low of 78.29 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

13 Jun 2022, 9:43 AM

India reports 8,084 COVID19 cases and 10 deaths

India reports 8,084 COVID19 cases and 10 deaths. Active cases rise to 47,995. Daily positivity 3.24%. (ANI)


13 Jun 2022, 9:26 AM

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel

Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police. (ANI)

13 Jun 2022, 9:14 AM

We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared: RS Surjewala

We'll hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that Modi govt is shaken by Cong: RS Surjewala at party HQ. (ANI)


13 Jun 2022, 8:34 AM

Congress workers stage protest ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before ED today

Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. (ANI)

