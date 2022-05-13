India

LIVE News Updates: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone NEET-PG 2022 exam

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination. (ANI)

LIVE News Updates: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone NEET-PG 2022 exam
user

NH Web Desk

13 May 2022, 12:16 PM

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone NEET-PG 2022 exam

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination. (ANI)

13 May 2022, 11:53 AM

Varanasi mosque filming starts tomorrow, case in Supreme Court

Varanasi mosque filming starts tomorrow, case in Supreme Court. (NDTV)

13 May 2022, 11:30 AM

Congress considering setting up 'assessment wing': Ajay Maken

Congress considering setting up 'assessment wing' to gauge performance of office bearers: Ajay Maken. (PTI)


13 May 2022, 11:29 AM

SC refuses to pass interim status quo order on survey of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex

SC refuses to pass interim status quo order on survey of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex at Varanasi. (PTI)

13 May 2022, 10:50 AM

Raipur helicopter crash | DGCA team is on the site

Raipur helicopter crash | "A team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is on the site. We are looking into this unfortunate event," said a senior official of DGCA. (ANI)


13 May 2022, 9:48 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Udaipur for party's Chintan Shivir

Rajasthan | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Udaipur for the party's Chintan Shivir to be held today. (ANI)

13 May 2022, 9:52 AM

2,841 new COVID19 cases recorded in India today

2,841 new COVID19 cases recorded in India today; Active cases at 18,604. (ANI)


13 May 2022, 9:52 AM

Sensex rebounds 635.43 points to 53,565.74 in early trade

Sensex rebounds 635.43 points to 53,565.74 in early trade; Nifty climbs 186.4 points to 15,994.40. (PTI)

13 May 2022, 9:52 AM

Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 77.33 against US dollar

Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 77.33 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x