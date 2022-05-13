LIVE News Updates: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone NEET-PG 2022 exam
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination. (ANI)
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination. (ANI)
Varanasi mosque filming starts tomorrow, case in Supreme Court. (NDTV)
Congress considering setting up 'assessment wing' to gauge performance of office bearers: Ajay Maken. (PTI)
SC refuses to pass interim status quo order on survey of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex at Varanasi. (PTI)
Raipur helicopter crash | "A team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is on the site. We are looking into this unfortunate event," said a senior official of DGCA. (ANI)
Rajasthan | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Udaipur for the party's Chintan Shivir to be held today. (ANI)
2,841 new COVID19 cases recorded in India today; Active cases at 18,604. (ANI)
Sensex rebounds 635.43 points to 53,565.74 in early trade; Nifty climbs 186.4 points to 15,994.40. (PTI)
Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 77.33 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
