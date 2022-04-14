LIVE News Updates: Delhi school student, teacher test Covid-19 positive, classmates sent home
Delhi school student, teacher test positive for Covid, classmates sent home, NDTV reports
Delhi school student, teacher test positive for Covid, classmates sent home, NDTV reports
If Bommai wants to save face of BJP & his govt, then immediately arrest Eshwarappa, says Congress
Contractor Santosh Patil's death case | He ( Karnataka CM) wants to save his corrupt minister. I think he is also part of this whole process. If he wants to save face of BJP & his govt, then immediately arrest (KS Eshwarappa) & book a case of corruption: DK Shivakumar, Congress. (ANI)
Colombian ex-football star Freddy Rincon dies after traffic accident: doctors (AFP).
Australian Govt imposes targeted financial sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises of strategic & economic importance to Russia. Listings include defence-related entities-transportation company Kamaz,&shipping companies SEVMASH &United Shipbuilding Corp. (ANI)
COVID-19 | India reports 1,007 fresh cases and 818 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,058 Daily positivity rate (0.23%). (ANI)
Amit Fakkad Gawate appointed as new Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. (ANI)
Ministry of Home Affairs has designated Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, founder and chief commander of AlUmar-Mujahideen, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Zargar was one of the released terrorists in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight hijack. (ANI)