India

LIVE News Updates: Delhi school student, teacher test Covid-19 positive, classmates sent home

Delhi school student, teacher test positive for Covid, classmates sent home, NDTV reports

14 Apr 2022, 1:18 PM

14 Apr 2022, 11:39 AM

If Bommai wants to save face of BJP & his govt, then immediately arrest Eshwarappa, says Congress

Contractor Santosh Patil's death case | He ( Karnataka CM) wants to save his corrupt minister. I think he is also part of this whole process. If he wants to save face of BJP & his govt, then immediately arrest (KS Eshwarappa) & book a case of corruption: DK Shivakumar, Congress. (ANI)

14 Apr 2022, 10:42 AM

Colombian ex-football star Freddy Rincon dies after traffic accident

Colombian ex-football star Freddy Rincon dies after traffic accident: doctors (AFP).


14 Apr 2022, 10:21 AM

Australian Govt imposes targeted financial sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises

Australian Govt imposes targeted financial sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises of strategic & economic importance to Russia. Listings include defence-related entities-transportation company Kamaz,&shipping companies SEVMASH &United Shipbuilding Corp. (ANI)

14 Apr 2022, 9:39 AM

India reports 1,007 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 | India reports 1,007 fresh cases and 818 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,058 Daily positivity rate (0.23%). (ANI)


14 Apr 2022, 9:13 AM

Amit Fakkad Gawate appointed as new Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai

Amit Fakkad Gawate appointed as new Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. (ANI)

14 Apr 2022, 9:02 AM

MHA designates Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, founder of AlUmar-Mujahideen, as a terrorist under UAPA

Ministry of Home Affairs has designated Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, founder and chief commander of AlUmar-Mujahideen, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Zargar was one of the released terrorists in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight hijack. (ANI)


