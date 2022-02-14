LIVE News Updates: 34,113 new Covid cases, 346 deaths in the last 24 hours
14 Feb 2022, 9:25 AM
According to ANI, India reported 34,113 new Covid cases, 91,930 recoveries, and 346 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the daily positivity rate to 3.19%, the number of active cases to 4,78,882 (1.12%), the total recoveries to 4,16,77,641, the death toll to 5,09,011, while the total vaccination stands at 1,72,95,87,490.
14 Feb 2022, 8:14 AM
Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl 56
AFP reported that the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56.
