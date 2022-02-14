LIVE News Updates: 34,113 new Covid cases, 346 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 34,113 new Covid cases, 91,930 recoveries, and 346 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the daily positivity rate to 3.19%, the number of active cases to 4,78,882 (1.12%), the total recoveries to 4,16,77,641, the death toll to 5,09,011, while the total vaccination stands at 1,72,95,87,490.