LIVE News Updates: Delhi Police Crime Branch to file chargesheet pertaining to Jahangirpuri riots today
Delhi Police Crime Branch to file chargesheet pertaining to Jahangirpuri riots today. A total of 37 people including the three main accused have been arrested so far
SC dismisses 2009 plea seeking independent investigation into alleged incidents of extra-judicial killings of tribals by security forces
Supreme Court dismisses a plea filed in 2009 seeking an independent investigation into alleged incidents of extra-judicial killings of tribals by security forces during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. Supreme Court imposes a cost of Rs 5 lakhs on petitioner Himanshu Kumar. (ANI)
Delhi Police Crime Branch to file chargesheet pertaining to Jahangirpuri riots today. A total of 37 people including the three main accused have been arrested so far. Police used face recognition software (FRS) system along with analysing mobile & CCTV footage to nab the accused. (ANI)
India reports 20,139 new Covid cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID-19 | India reports 20,139 fresh cases, 16,482 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,36,076. Daily positivity rate 5.10%. (ANI)
List of unparliamentary words released
Here's a list of words and expressions that if used during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament could lead to the member being expunged from the House: Chamcha, chamchagiri, chelas, ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, anarchist, dictatorial, Shakuni, taanashah, Jaichand, vinash purush, khoon se kheti, dohra charitra, nikamma, nautanki, dhindora peetna, behri sarkar, baloney, batshit crazy, bloody, Covid spreader, gropers, paedophiles, shit, gaddar, girgit, ghadiyali ansu, apmaan, asatya, ahankaar, kala din, kala bazaari, khareed farokht, danga, dalal, daadagiri, bloodshed, cheated, childishness. (The Tribune)
