LIVE News Updates: Delhi Police Crime Branch to file chargesheet pertaining to Jahangirpuri riots today

Here's a list of words and expressions that if used during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament could lead to the member being expunged from the House: Chamcha, chamchagiri, chelas, ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, anarchist, dictatorial, Shakuni, taanashah, Jaichand, vinash purush, khoon se kheti, dohra charitra, nikamma, nautanki, dhindora peetna, behri sarkar, baloney, batshit crazy, bloody, Covid spreader, gropers, paedophiles, shit, gaddar, girgit, ghadiyali ansu, apmaan, asatya, ahankaar, kala din, kala bazaari, khareed farokht, danga, dalal, daadagiri, bloodshed, cheated, childishness. (The Tribune)