LIVE News Updates: DGCA imposes Rs10L fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers with valid ticket
DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid ticket. (PTI)
DGCA imposes Rs10L fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers with valid ticket
DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid ticket. (PTI)
Bihar MP/MLA court finds RJD MLA Anant Singh guiltyin case of weapons recovered
Bihar | MP/MLA court in Patna finds RJD MLA and strongman Anant Singh guilty in a case where police recovered an AK-47 gun & other weapons from his residence. Police seized these weapons from MLA's residence in raids conducted in August 2019. (ANI)
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and others detained
Delhi | Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and others detained as they protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office for probe in the National Herald case.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and others detained as they protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi
No one can imagine the pressure from govt on Delhi Police... we can manage with Sec 144, but you can't stop us from coming into AICC office. Situation in the country is very serious. People coming on roads on Ram Navami & Friday namaz: Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
Rahul Gandhi arrives at party headquarters along with sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi
Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at party headquarters along with sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi
Various Congress workers detained by Delhi Police as they protest over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi
Rahul will be appearing before ED for probe in the National Herald case, today
(ANI)
Checking of vehicles by police as curfew continues in Jammu's Bhaderwah town
Jammu: Checking of vehicles by police as curfew continues in Bhaderwah town to maintain law and order situation following tensions over some social media post. (ANI)
ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to muzzle his voice, says Surjewala
ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to muzzle his voice as he has always questioned Modi govt on issues like China capturing our territory, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment, religious vendetta...He is being constantly attacked: Randeep Surjewala, Congress
Barricading underway & security forces deployed near Akbar Road in Delhi with Section 144 in CrPC imposed
Barricading underway & security forces deployed near Akbar Road in Delhi with Section 144 in CrPC imposed in the area. (ANI)
Meeting of Union Cabinet to be held today
Delhi | Meeting of Union Cabinet scheduled to be held today, June 14. (ANI)
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter in J-K
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter in J-K: Police. (PTI)
US Senator objects to high pecan tariff imposed by India
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff objects to high pecan tariff imposed by India. (PTI)
Biden signs bill to establish national Asian Pacific history museum
US President Joe Biden signs bill to establish national Asian Pacific history museum. (PTI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines