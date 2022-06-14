India

LIVE News Updates: DGCA imposes Rs10L fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers with valid ticket
14 Jun 2022, 1:49 PM

14 Jun 2022, 1:18 PM

Bihar MP/MLA court finds RJD MLA Anant Singh guiltyin case of weapons recovered

Bihar | MP/MLA court in Patna finds RJD MLA and strongman Anant Singh guilty in a case where police recovered an AK-47 gun & other weapons from his residence. Police seized these weapons from MLA's residence in raids conducted in August 2019. (ANI)

14 Jun 2022, 11:27 AM

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and others detained

Delhi | Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and others detained as they protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. (ANI)


14 Jun 2022, 11:08 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office for probe in the National Herald case.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and others detained as they protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi

No one can imagine the pressure from govt on Delhi Police... we can manage with Sec 144, but you can't stop us from coming into AICC office. Situation in the country is very serious. People coming on roads on Ram Navami & Friday namaz: Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

14 Jun 2022, 10:58 AM

Rahul Gandhi arrives at party headquarters along with sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at party headquarters along with sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi

Various Congress workers detained by Delhi Police as they protest over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul will be appearing before ED for probe in the National Herald case, today

14 Jun 2022, 10:23 AM

Checking of vehicles by police as curfew continues in Jammu's Bhaderwah town

Jammu: Checking of vehicles by police as curfew continues in Bhaderwah town to maintain law and order situation following tensions over some social media post. (ANI)

14 Jun 2022, 9:38 AM

ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to muzzle his voice, says Surjewala

ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to muzzle his voice as he has always questioned Modi govt on issues like China capturing our territory, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment, religious vendetta...He is being constantly attacked: Randeep Surjewala, Congress


14 Jun 2022, 8:45 AM

Barricading underway & security forces deployed near Akbar Road in Delhi with Section 144 in CrPC imposed

Barricading underway & security forces deployed near Akbar Road in Delhi with Section 144 in CrPC imposed in the area. (ANI)

14 Jun 2022, 8:08 AM

Meeting of Union Cabinet to be held today

Delhi | Meeting of Union Cabinet scheduled to be held today, June 14. (ANI)


14 Jun 2022, 8:08 AM

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter in J-K

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter in J-K: Police. (PTI)

14 Jun 2022, 8:08 AM

US Senator objects to high pecan tariff imposed by India

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff objects to high pecan tariff imposed by India. (PTI)


14 Jun 2022, 8:05 AM

Biden signs bill to establish national Asian Pacific history museum

US President Joe Biden signs bill to establish national Asian Pacific history museum. (PTI)

