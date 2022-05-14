LIVE News Updates: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to be next president of UAE
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the next president of the UAE. The 61-year-old leader will be the country’s third president, reports Khaleej Times. (ANI)
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to be next president of UAE
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the next president of the UAE. The 61-year-old leader will be the country’s third president, reports Khaleej Times. (ANI)
Congress workers protest against killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat
Jammu J&K | Congress workers protest against the killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat. He was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office. (ANI)
Boy dies as container bomb explodes in garbage dump in WB's North 24 Parganas district
17-year-old boy dead as container bomb explodes in garbage dump in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district: Police. (PTI)
National Flag flown at half-mast as India observes state mourning following the demise of UAE President
National Flag flown at half-mast as India observes state mourning following the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI)
China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup hosts due to pandemic
China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup hosts due to pandemic: Asian Football Confederation (AFC). (AFP)
Single-use plastic products will be banned in Delhi Secretariat from June 1
Single-use plastic products will be banned in Delhi Secretariat from June 1; move to be gradually implemented across the national capital: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in a 3-storey house in Kishtwar, J&K, four fire tenders present at the spot
J&K | Fire breaks out in a 3-storey house in Kishtwar. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. Details awaited. (ANI)
Magisterial inquiry ordered into Mundka fire incident: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Magisterial inquiry ordered into Mundka fire incident: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Delhi CM, Deputy CM reach spot where a massive fire broke out yesterday in Mundka
Delhi Mundka Fire | CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reach the spot where a massive fire broke out yesterday in a 3-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station 27 people were killed in the incident while 29 people are still missing. (ANI)
May be necessary to contemplate a reset of economic policies: P Chidambaram
Taking into account global and domestic developments, it may be necessary to contemplate a reset of economic policies: P Chidambaram. (PTI)
India reports 2,858 fresh cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours
India reports 2,858 fresh cases, 3,355 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 18,096 Daily positivity rate (0.59%)
(ANI)
Three policemen killed in firing by miscreants in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh
Three policemen killed in firing by miscreants in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday: State Home Minister Narottam Mishra
(PTI)
India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
(PTI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines