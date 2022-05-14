LIVE News Updates: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to be next president of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the next president of the UAE. The 61-year-old leader will be the country’s third president, reports Khaleej Times. (ANI)







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 14 May 2022, 3:03 PM Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to be next president of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the next president of the UAE. The 61-year-old leader will be the country’s third president, reports Khaleej Times. (ANI) 14 May 2022, 3:03 PM Congress workers protest against killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat Jammu J&K | Congress workers protest against the killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat. He was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office. (ANI) 14 May 2022, 2:21 PM Boy dies as container bomb explodes in garbage dump in WB's North 24 Parganas district 17-year-old boy dead as container bomb explodes in garbage dump in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district: Police. (PTI)

14 May 2022, 1:51 PM National Flag flown at half-mast as India observes state mourning following the demise of UAE President National Flag flown at half-mast as India observes state mourning following the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI) 14 May 2022, 1:25 PM China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup hosts due to pandemic China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup hosts due to pandemic: Asian Football Confederation (AFC). (AFP)

14 May 2022, 12:47 PM Single-use plastic products will be banned in Delhi Secretariat from June 1 Single-use plastic products will be banned in Delhi Secretariat from June 1; move to be gradually implemented across the national capital: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (ANI) 14 May 2022, 12:35 PM Fire breaks out in a 3-storey house in Kishtwar, J&K, four fire tenders present at the spot J&K | Fire breaks out in a 3-storey house in Kishtwar. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. Details awaited. (ANI)

14 May 2022, 12:03 PM Magisterial inquiry ordered into Mundka fire incident: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Magisterial inquiry ordered into Mundka fire incident: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI) 14 May 2022, 11:31 AM Delhi CM, Deputy CM reach spot where a massive fire broke out yesterday in Mundka Delhi Mundka Fire | CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reach the spot where a massive fire broke out yesterday in a 3-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station 27 people were killed in the incident while 29 people are still missing. (ANI)

14 May 2022, 10:55 AM May be necessary to contemplate a reset of economic policies: P Chidambaram Taking into account global and domestic developments, it may be necessary to contemplate a reset of economic policies: P Chidambaram. (PTI) 14 May 2022, 9:45 AM India reports 2,858 fresh cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours India reports 2,858 fresh cases, 3,355 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 18,096 Daily positivity rate (0.59%) (ANI)

14 May 2022, 9:21 AM Three policemen killed in firing by miscreants in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh Three policemen killed in firing by miscreants in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday: State Home Minister Narottam Mishra (PTI) 14 May 2022, 8:50 AM India bans wheat exports with immediate effect (PTI)

