LIVE News Updates: 44 children tested COVID positive in the last 7 days in Noida

Noida, Uttar Pradesh | 44 children tested COVID positive in the last 7 days, of which 16 children are below 18 years. Overall cases in Noida 167. Percentage of children affected 26.3%: CMO. (ANI)

Representative image
NH Web Desk

15 Apr 2022, 10:50 AM

"Laid the foundation for a flyover at Goregaon end" tweets Aaditya Thackeray

Today, we laid the foundation for a flyover at Goregaon end. It's going to transform the way Mumbai travels, and we are committed to its on-time completion, tweets Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. (ANI)

15 Apr 2022, 9:38 AM

KS Eshwarappa has decided to resign, will tender his resignation today evening, says Karnataka CM

Contractor Santosh Patil's death case | State Min KS Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own & will tender his resignation today evening. No need for opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)


15 Apr 2022, 9:38 AM

Clashes at Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Clashes at Temple Mount in Jerusalem: first responders, witnesses. (AFP)

15 Apr 2022, 9:38 AM

India reports 949 new Covid cases, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 | India reports 949 fresh cases, 810 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,191 Daily positivity rate (0.26%). (ANI)


15 Apr 2022, 8:58 AM

Good Friday being observed across India

Good Friday being observed across India.

