LIVE News Updates: 44 children tested COVID positive in the last 7 days in Noida
Noida, Uttar Pradesh | 44 children tested COVID positive in the last 7 days, of which 16 children are below 18 years. Overall cases in Noida 167. Percentage of children affected 26.3%: CMO. (ANI)
"Laid the foundation for a flyover at Goregaon end" tweets Aaditya Thackeray
Today, we laid the foundation for a flyover at Goregaon end. It's going to transform the way Mumbai travels, and we are committed to its on-time completion, tweets Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. (ANI)
KS Eshwarappa has decided to resign, will tender his resignation today evening, says Karnataka CM
Contractor Santosh Patil's death case | State Min KS Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own & will tender his resignation today evening. No need for opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Clashes at Temple Mount in Jerusalem
Clashes at Temple Mount in Jerusalem: first responders, witnesses. (AFP)
India reports 949 new Covid cases, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 | India reports 949 fresh cases, 810 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,191 Daily positivity rate (0.26%). (ANI)
Good Friday being observed across India
Good Friday being observed across India.