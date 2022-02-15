India

LIVE News Updates: Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury in fodder scam

ANI reported that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from the Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi, investigating the fodder scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Twitter)
user

NH Web Desk

15 Feb 2022, 11:56 AM

Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury

ANI reported that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from the Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi, investigating the fodder scam.

15 Feb 2022, 11:54 AM

Will create big employment opportunities in Manipur: Priyanka Gandhi

ANI reported that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a virtual address to Manipur public, said, "BJP govt's central policies benefit 2-3 big industrialists, whereas poor & middle class are left on their own. Once MSMEs are strengthened in Manipur, we'll create big employment opportunities."

15 Feb 2022, 11:44 AM

CBI Special Court to pronounce its verdict in a case related to the fodder scam today

ANI reported that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has reached the CBI Special Court in Ranchi, Jharkhand, which will today pronounce its verdict in a case related to the fodder scam.


15 Feb 2022, 11:41 AM

Indian women's cricket team lose to New Zealand by 3 wickets in Queenstown ODI

ANI reported that the Indian women's cricket team lost to New Zealand by 3 wickets in Queenstown ODI. India trailed 0-2 in the 5-match ODI series.

15 Feb 2022, 11:41 AM

Embassy of India in Kyiv asks Indians to leave Ukraine temporarily

ANI reported that the Embassy of India in Kyiv has asked Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation.


15 Feb 2022, 11:07 AM

Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi likely to meet at 4 pm today

ANI reported that the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi is likely to meet at 4 pm today.

15 Feb 2022, 10:48 AM

Rupee slips 9 paise to 75.69 against US dollar

According to PTI, the Rupee slipped 9 paise to 75.69 against the US dollar in early trade today.


15 Feb 2022, 10:26 AM

Delhi's AQI at 304 is 'very poor'

According to NDTV, Delhi's Air Quality Index this morning stood at 304 in the 'very poor' category.

15 Feb 2022, 10:24 AM

ED officials visit the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister

ANI reported that ED officials are at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar, in Mumbai.


15 Feb 2022, 10:22 AM

Sensex jumps 452.52 pts to 56,858.36 in opening trade

PTI reported that the Sensex jumped 452.52 points to 56,858.36 in today's opening trade, while Nifty went up 136.80 points to 16,979.60.

15 Feb 2022, 9:36 AM

Five dead after vehicle of Gujarat Police carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with accident in Jaipur

ANI reported that five people, including four policemen, died when a vehicle of Gujarat Police carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in the Bhabroo area of Jaipur, tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.


15 Feb 2022, 8:04 AM

27,409 new Covid cases, 82,817 recoveries, and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India reported 27,409 new Covid cases, 82,817 recoveries, and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 4,23,127, the daily positivity rate to 2.23% and the total recoveries to 4,17,60,458, while the total vaccination stands at 173.42 crore doses.

