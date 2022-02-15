LIVE News Updates: Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury in fodder scam
ANI reported that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from the Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi, investigating the fodder scam
ANI reported that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from the Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi, investigating the fodder scam.
Will create big employment opportunities in Manipur: Priyanka Gandhi
ANI reported that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a virtual address to Manipur public, said, "BJP govt's central policies benefit 2-3 big industrialists, whereas poor & middle class are left on their own. Once MSMEs are strengthened in Manipur, we'll create big employment opportunities."
CBI Special Court to pronounce its verdict in a case related to the fodder scam today
ANI reported that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has reached the CBI Special Court in Ranchi, Jharkhand, which will today pronounce its verdict in a case related to the fodder scam.
Indian women's cricket team lose to New Zealand by 3 wickets in Queenstown ODI
ANI reported that the Indian women's cricket team lost to New Zealand by 3 wickets in Queenstown ODI. India trailed 0-2 in the 5-match ODI series.
Embassy of India in Kyiv asks Indians to leave Ukraine temporarily
ANI reported that the Embassy of India in Kyiv has asked Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation.
Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi likely to meet at 4 pm today
ANI reported that the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi is likely to meet at 4 pm today.
Rupee slips 9 paise to 75.69 against US dollar
According to PTI, the Rupee slipped 9 paise to 75.69 against the US dollar in early trade today.
Delhi's AQI at 304 is 'very poor'
According to NDTV, Delhi's Air Quality Index this morning stood at 304 in the 'very poor' category.
ED officials visit the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister
ANI reported that ED officials are at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar, in Mumbai.
Sensex jumps 452.52 pts to 56,858.36 in opening trade
PTI reported that the Sensex jumped 452.52 points to 56,858.36 in today's opening trade, while Nifty went up 136.80 points to 16,979.60.
Five dead after vehicle of Gujarat Police carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with accident in Jaipur
ANI reported that five people, including four policemen, died when a vehicle of Gujarat Police carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in the Bhabroo area of Jaipur, tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
27,409 new Covid cases, 82,817 recoveries, and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 27,409 new Covid cases, 82,817 recoveries, and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 4,23,127, the daily positivity rate to 2.23% and the total recoveries to 4,17,60,458, while the total vaccination stands at 173.42 crore doses.
