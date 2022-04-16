LIVE News Updates: India reports 975 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in the last 24 hours
India reports 975 fresh Covid cases, 796 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,366. (ANI)
16 Apr 2022, 9:02 AM
K'taka guv accepts KS Eshwarappa's resignation
Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka accepts KS Eshwarappa's resignation. (NDTV)
16 Apr 2022, 9:01 AM
Counting of votes underway in Asansol, for by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat
West Bengal | Counting of votes underway at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol, for by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol, and also for Ballygunge Assembly by-elections.
16 Apr 2022, 9:01 AM
IED recovered in Rajouri, J&K
IED recovered in Rajouri. Details awaited: J&K Police (ANI)
16 Apr 2022, 8:59 AM
16 Apr 2022, 8:55 AM
Punjab announces 300 units of free electricity for households from July 1
Government of Punjab announces 300 units of free electricity for households from July 1st, 2022: Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab (ANI)
