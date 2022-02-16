LIVE News Updates: India reports 30,615 new Covid cases

According to ANI, India reported 30,615 new Covid cases (11% higher than yesterday's numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 3,70,240, the daily positivity rate to 2.45%, and the total recoveries to 4,18,43,446, while the total vaccination stands at 173.86 crore doses.