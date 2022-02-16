LIVE News Updates: India reports 30,615 new Covid cases
According to ANI, India reported 30,615 new Covid cases (11% higher than yesterday's numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours
16 Feb 2022, 9:34 AM
Sensex rises over 300 points; Nifty trades above 17,400
NDTV reported that the Sensex rose over 300 points, and Nifty traded above 17,400 points this morning, with Mahindra & Mahindra and Indian Oil Corp being the top gainers.
16 Feb 2022, 9:14 AM
India reports 30,615 new Covid cases
According to ANI, India reported 30,615 new Covid cases (11% higher than yesterday's numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 3,70,240, the daily positivity rate to 2.45%, and the total recoveries to 4,18,43,446, while the total vaccination stands at 173.86 crore doses.
16 Feb 2022, 9:14 AM
18 dead in storms near Brazil's Rio de Janeiro
According to AFP, 18 people died in storms near Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines