India

LIVE News Updates: India reports 30,615 new Covid cases

According to ANI, India reported 30,615 new Covid cases (11% higher than yesterday's numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours

Scene from a hospital during COVID
Scene from a hospital during COVID
user

NH Web Desk

16 Feb 2022, 9:34 AM

Sensex rises over 300 points; Nifty trades above 17,400

NDTV reported that the Sensex rose over 300 points, and Nifty traded above 17,400 points this morning, with Mahindra & Mahindra and Indian Oil Corp being the top gainers.

16 Feb 2022, 9:14 AM

India reports 30,615 new Covid cases

According to ANI, India reported 30,615 new Covid cases (11% higher than yesterday's numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 3,70,240, the daily positivity rate to 2.45%, and the total recoveries to 4,18,43,446, while the total vaccination stands at 173.86 crore doses.

16 Feb 2022, 9:14 AM

18 dead in storms near Brazil's Rio de Janeiro

According to AFP, 18 people died in storms near Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x