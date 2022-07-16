LIVE News Updates: AAP to support joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in upcoming Presidential elections
Aam Aadmi Party decides to support joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential elections. The decision was taken after AAP's Political Affairs Committee meeting today. (NDTV)
Lok Sabha Speaker calls meeting of leaders of all political parties at 4 pm today
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls a meeting of leaders of all political parties at 4 pm today ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session of Parliament on 18th July. The Speaker will brief them on the preparations related to the Session. (ANI)
Gotabaya Rajapaksa says served motherland to best of his ability while defending himself
Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa defends himself, says served motherland to best of his ability. (PTI)
Over 6 million people in crisis-hit Sri Lanka 'food insecure': World Food Programme
Screening of int'l passengers at Chennai Airport in wake of monkeypox case reported in Kerala
Screening of international passengers being done at Chennai Airport in wake of 1 monkeypox case reported in Kerala. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary Senthil Kumar inspected the screening process at the airport. (ANI)
San Francisco airport terminal evacuated due to bomb threat
San Francisco airport terminal evacuated due to bomb threat. (AP)
Army & BSF personnel conduct rescue operations in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar area
Army & BSF personnel conduct rescue operations in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar area affected by a flood-like situation due to heavy rains, several houses flooded
ATF price reduced by 2.2 pc; rates off their peak
India reports 20,044 fresh cases and 56 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 20,044 fresh cases, 18,301 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,40,760 Daily positivity rate 4.80%
