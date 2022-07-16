India

LIVE News Updates: AAP to support joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in upcoming Presidential elections

Aam Aadmi Party decides to support joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential elections. The decision was taken after AAP's Political Affairs Committee meeting. (NDTV)

Yashwant Sinha (File)
user

NH Web Desk

16 Jul 2022, 1:25 PM

Aam Aadmi Party decides to support joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential elections

16 Jul 2022, 1:13 PM

Lok Sabha Speaker calls meeting of leaders of all political parties at 4 pm today

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls a meeting of leaders of all political parties at 4 pm today ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session of Parliament on 18th July. The Speaker will brief them on the preparations related to the Session. (ANI)

16 Jul 2022, 1:07 PM

Gotabaya Rajapaksa says served motherland to best of his ability while defending himself

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa defends himself, says served motherland to best of his ability. (PTI)


16 Jul 2022, 1:07 PM

Over 6 million people in crisis-hit Sri Lanka 'food insecure': World Food Programme

16 Jul 2022, 1:07 PM

Screening of int'l passengers at Chennai Airport in wake of monkeypox case reported in Kerala

Screening of international passengers being done at Chennai Airport in wake of 1 monkeypox case reported in Kerala. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary Senthil Kumar inspected the screening process at the airport. (ANI)


16 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM

San Francisco airport terminal evacuated due to bomb threat

San Francisco airport terminal evacuated due to bomb threat. (AP)

16 Jul 2022, 10:26 AM

Army & BSF personnel conduct rescue operations in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar area

Army & BSF personnel conduct rescue operations in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar area affected by a flood-like situation due to heavy rains, several houses flooded


16 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM

ATF price reduced by 2.2 pc; rates off their peak

16 Jul 2022, 9:43 AM

India reports 20,044 fresh cases and 56 deaths in 24 hours

India reports 20,044 fresh cases, 18,301 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,40,760 Daily positivity rate 4.80%

