LIVE News Updates: Delhi Police behaved with Congress MPs as we, workers are terrorists, alleges AR Chowdhury
Delhi Police behaved with Congress MPs as if we, workers are terrorists. Rahul Gandhi was called for 3 consecutive days for 10-12 hrs long questioning. Don't use violent politics: AR Chowdhury. (ANI)
Delhi Police behaved with Congress MPs as we, workers are terrorists, alleges AR Chowdhury
Even at Police Stations, Delhi Police behaved with Congress MPs as if our MPs & workers are terrorists. Rahul Gandhi was called for 3 consecutive days for 10-12 hrs long questioning.We don't object to it. We just want to say that don't use vendetta & violent politics: AR Chowdhury. (ANI)
Congress delegation led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury arrives at the Parliament to meet Speaker Om Birla
Delhi | A Congress delegation led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury arrives at the Parliament to meet Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
Huge crowd gathers in protest in Bihar against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for armed forces
Bihar: A huge crowd gathers in protest in Nawada, against the recently announced Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for armed forces. (ANI)
India reports 12,213 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19 | India reports 12,213 new cases & 7,624 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.
Active cases 58,215
Daily positivity rate 2.35%
India witnesses 11 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The total vaccination hiked by 15,21,942.
Rupee surges 15 paise to 78.07 against US dollar
Rupee surges 15 paise to 78.07 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
Sensex rises 499.74 points, currently at 53,041.13
Sensex rises 499.74 points, currently at 53,041.13. Nifty up by 143.70 points, currently at 15,835.85. (ANI)
Congress MPs to meet today to discuss Delhi Police's treatment of Congress leaders
Congress MPs to hold a meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party office today, to discuss treatment of fellow MPs by Delhi Police, amid their protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi. A delegation led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to meet Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
Delhi faces waterlogging after rain lashed several parts of the city overnight
Delhi faces waterlogging after rain lashed several parts of the national capital overnight. (ANI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines