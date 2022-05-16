LIVE News Updates: Sensex jumps 180.22 points ; Nifty climbs 60.15 points
Sensex jumps 180.22 points to end at 52,973.84; Nifty climbs 60.15 points to 15,842.30
Sensex jumps 180.22 points ; Nifty climbs 60.15 points
Sensex jumps 180.22 points to end at 52,973.84; Nifty climbs 60.15 points to 15,842.30
NHRC team visits the building in Mundka which was gutted in fire on May 13
NHRC team visits the commercial building in Mundka which was gutted in a massive fire on May 13.
BJP has attacked economy, it wants to create two Hindustans while we want one Hindustan: Rahul Gandhi
Cong's ideology is to take all along, respect & protect culture of all, while BJP works to divide & suppress:Rahul Gandhi in Banswara rally
BJP has attacked economy, it wants to create two Hindustans while we want one Hindustan.This is the fight: Rahul Gandhi at Banswara rally
(PTI)
Varanasi court orders DM Varanasi "to seal the area where a 'Shivling' has been found
Gyanvapi mosque survey | Varanasi court orders DM Varanasi "to seal the area where a 'Shivling' has been found & prohibit the entry of any person to the area. DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, &CRPF commandant Varanasi responsible for security of the sealed area."
(ANI)
We are against the way anti-encroachment drive is being carried out in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
We are against the way anti-encroachment drive is being carried out in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
We want to assure people that we will provide solution to encroachment, will regularise unauthorised colonies, get ownership rights:CM
(PTI)
Russian assets of France's Renault now state property
Russian assets of France's Renault now state property: ministry. (AFP)
PM Modi arrives in Lumbini for Buddha Purnima, bilateral talks with Nepal counterpart Deuba
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lumbini for Buddha Purnima, bilateral talks with Nepal counterpart Deuba. (PTI)
39 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far
Uttarakhand | 39 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far. The cause of death has been high blood pressure, cardiac-related issues and mountain sickness. Pilgrims who are medically unfit are being advised not to travel: DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt. (ANI)
Sensex jumps 273.74 points to 53,067.36 in early trade
Sensex jumps 273.74 points to 53,067.36 in early trade; Nifty climbs 91.1 points to 15,873.25. (PTI)
India reports 2,202 new Covid cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid | India reports 2,202 fresh cases, 2,550 recoveries, and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 17,317. Weekly positivity rate is presently at 0.59%. (ANI)
Court commission conducting Gyanvapi mosque survey on the third day
Uttar Pradesh | The Court commission is conducting the Gyanvapi mosque survey on the third day. We have made adequate arrangements to manage the heavy inflow of devotees to Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Vaishakh Purnima today: A. Satish Ganesh, Commissioner Police Varanasi. (ANI)
SCO Regional anti-terrorist structure to begin in Delhi today
SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure) to begin in New Delhi at 9am today. A three-member delegation from Pakistan will also be taking part in the meeting. (ANI)