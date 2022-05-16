India

LIVE News Updates: Sensex jumps 180.22 points ; Nifty climbs 60.15 points

Sensex jumps 180.22 points to end at 52,973.84; Nifty climbs 60.15 points to 15,842.30

16 May 2022, 4:02 PM

Sensex jumps 180.22 points to end at 52,973.84; Nifty climbs 60.15 points to 15,842.30

16 May 2022, 3:11 PM

NHRC team visits the building in Mundka which was gutted in fire on May 13

NHRC team visits the commercial building in Mundka which was gutted in a massive fire on May 13.

16 May 2022, 1:26 PM

BJP has attacked economy, it wants to create two Hindustans while we want one Hindustan: Rahul Gandhi

Cong's ideology is to take all along, respect & protect culture of all, while BJP works to divide & suppress:Rahul Gandhi in Banswara rally

BJP has attacked economy, it wants to create two Hindustans while we want one Hindustan.This is the fight: Rahul Gandhi at Banswara rally

(PTI)


16 May 2022, 1:02 PM

Varanasi court orders DM Varanasi "to seal the area where a 'Shivling' has been found

Gyanvapi mosque survey | Varanasi court orders DM Varanasi "to seal the area where a 'Shivling' has been found & prohibit the entry of any person to the area. DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, &CRPF commandant Varanasi responsible for security of the sealed area."

(ANI)

16 May 2022, 12:31 PM

We are against the way anti-encroachment drive is being carried out in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

We are against the way anti-encroachment drive is being carried out in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

We want to assure people that we will provide solution to encroachment, will regularise unauthorised colonies, get ownership rights:CM

(PTI)


16 May 2022, 11:44 AM

Russian assets of France's Renault now state property

Russian assets of France's Renault now state property: ministry. (AFP)

16 May 2022, 11:05 AM

PM Modi arrives in Lumbini for Buddha Purnima, bilateral talks with Nepal counterpart Deuba

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lumbini for Buddha Purnima, bilateral talks with Nepal counterpart Deuba. (PTI)


16 May 2022, 10:37 AM

39 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far

Uttarakhand | 39 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far. The cause of death has been high blood pressure, cardiac-related issues and mountain sickness. Pilgrims who are medically unfit are being advised not to travel: DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt. (ANI)

16 May 2022, 9:42 AM

Sensex jumps 273.74 points to 53,067.36 in early trade

Sensex jumps 273.74 points to 53,067.36 in early trade; Nifty climbs 91.1 points to 15,873.25. (PTI)


16 May 2022, 9:41 AM

India reports 2,202 new Covid cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid | India reports 2,202 fresh cases, 2,550 recoveries, and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 17,317. Weekly positivity rate is presently at 0.59%. (ANI)

16 May 2022, 8:59 AM

Court commission conducting Gyanvapi mosque survey on the third day

Uttar Pradesh | The Court commission is conducting the Gyanvapi mosque survey on the third day. We have made adequate arrangements to manage the heavy inflow of devotees to Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Vaishakh Purnima today: A. Satish Ganesh, Commissioner Police Varanasi. (ANI)


16 May 2022, 8:34 AM

SCO Regional anti-terrorist structure to begin in Delhi today

SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure) to begin in New Delhi at 9am today. A three-member delegation from Pakistan will also be taking part in the meeting. (ANI)

