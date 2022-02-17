LIVE News Updates: SC sets aside HC order on 75 pc quota in pvt sector jobs for Haryana residents
SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order staying Haryana govt's law on providing 75% reservation in pvt sector jobs for local candidates
SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order staying the Haryana govt's law on providing 75% reservation in pvt sector jobs for local candidates; asks HC to decide on the issue within a month and direct State govt not to take any coercive steps against the employers for the time being
Karnataka | Police clamped prohibitory orders in Hubballi-Dharwad under Section 144 of the CrPC within a 200m radius of all educational institutions with immediate effect till Feb 28
Malayalam film actor Pradeep K.R., popularly known as Kottayam Pradeep, passed away on Thursday morning following a heart attack. He was 61.
Students of Girls Govt pre-university College in Udupi on their way to school, as high-school classes resume in Karnataka
Sensex rises 279.59 pts to 58,276.27 in early trade; Nifty up 92.80 pts at 17,415
Delhi University reopens for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses from today. "It's about the vibe you get at college, can't be experienced at home. I am coming for the first time," says second-year student.
India reports 30,757 fresh COVID cases, 541 deaths, and 67,538 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 3,32,918 Daily positivity rate: 2.61% Total recoveries: 4,19,10,984 Total vaccination: 1,74,24,36,288
No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya at an event in Bhopal, MP
